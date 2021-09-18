WATCH NOW: Anti-maskers, Trump supporters hold 'Rally for Freedom' in Crown Point

One woman with a megaphone alternately announced "God loves you" and "Trump loves you" to people attempting to patronize the businesses on the courthouse square.

The rally had no formal program or featured speakers. But there still was plenty of noise as rally participants repeatedly urged motorists in passing cars and trucks to show their support by honking their horns and for motorcyclists to rev their engines.

Occasionally drivers heading north on Main Street would stick their middle finger out their windows. In response, the rally crowd would shout "USA, USA, USA" until the vehicle passed Clark Street.

It's unlikely anyone was persuaded by the demonstration, since most other people on the square simply were trying to enjoy lunch outside restaurants despite the cacophony of people shouting, car horns sounding, and motorcycle engines firing.

Ron Vitoux, of Lowell, shook his head as he watched people carrying Trump flags across the street from his seat on a motorbike in the alley adjacent to the Provecho Latin Provisions restaurant.

"All this energy wasted. The people voted; I don't know what they don't understand," Vitoux said. "But that's America, I guess. They have the right to speak."