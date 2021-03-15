WATCH NOW: Assistance available to help Hoosier renters pay landlord, utility costs
Most Hoosier renters struggling to pay their landlord or utility bills due to COVID-19 can now apply for up to 12 months of financial assistance to cover those costs, thanks to a federal program enacted in the waning days of Republican President Donald Trump's administration.
The Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program is open in Northwest Indiana to residents of Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties who apply online at the IndianaHousingNow.org website, or by calling 211.
Lake County renters needing assistance cannot apply through the state program. Federal law, in this case, requires counties and localities with large populations to launch and manage their own rental assistance programs.
The Lake County program is being run by Merrillville-based Geminus Corp. and is due to begin accepting applications in coming days at the website: LakeCountyIN.care.
To be eligible for assistance in either program, a renter household must include one or more individuals who meet the following criteria:
- Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19.
- Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.
- Has a household income at or below 80% of the area median income.
Once accepted to the program, eligible households may receive up to 12 months of assistance for rent payments, past-due utility costs, and certain other past-due expenses incurred since April 1, 2020.
According to the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA), the maximum allowable monthly assistance for rental costs is $678 for an efficiency unit, $781 for a one-bedroom, $946 for a two-bedroom, $1,248 for a three-bedroom, and $1,455 for a four-bedroom.
"Our number one goal is to ensure equal access to the rental assistance funding and resources that are available," said Jacob Sipe, IHCDA executive director. "We are thankful for a wide variety of landlords, local, community, and not-for-profit organizations who are helping us direct renters in need of support to the Rental Assistance Portal."
Indiana also has other housing and utility resources for Hoosier renters and homeowners impacted by COVID-19, including:
- Mortgage Assistance — Indiana homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage payments can apply for mortgage assistance through the Indiana Foreclosure Prevention Network online at 877GetHope.org.
- Utility Assistance — The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program helps Hoosier homeowners and renters pay their heat and electric bills: eap.ihcda.in.gov.
- Coronavirus Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Guide — This guide provides answers to frequently asked questions and resources for Indiana households financially impacted by COVID-19 to help them avoid eviction or foreclosure: in.gov/ihcda.
In addition, township trustees may be able to provide short-term rental and utility assistance to eligible individuals.