WATCH NOW: Assistance available to help Hoosier renters pay landlord, utility costs

Assistance available to help Hoosier renters pay landlord, utility costs

Most Hoosier renters struggling to pay their landlord or utility bills due to COVID-19 can now apply for up to 12 months of financial assistance to cover those costs, thanks to a federal program enacted in the waning days of Republican President Donald Trump's administration.

The Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program is open in Northwest Indiana to residents of Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties who apply online at the IndianaHousingNow.org website, or by calling 211.

Lake County renters needing assistance cannot apply through the state program. Federal law, in this case, requires counties and localities with large populations to launch and manage their own rental assistance programs.

The Lake County program is being run by Merrillville-based Geminus Corp. and is due to begin accepting applications in coming days at the website: LakeCountyIN.care.

To be eligible for assistance in either program, a renter household must include one or more individuals who meet the following criteria: