WATCH NOW: Braun leading futile challenge to federal COVID-19 vaccine directive

Nevertheless, the Hoosier senator — who consistently has refused to acknowledge whether he's vaccinated against COVID-19 — said he won't be deterred by the near-impossible odds of successfully repealing the OSHA standard.

"Since the announcement of President Biden’s vaccine and testing mandate in September, I have led the charge to strike down this vast overstep of authority by the federal government," Braun said.

"Today, we are one step closer to protecting the liberties of millions of Americans in the private sector workforce under the Congressional Review Act. I urge my Senate colleagues to vote in favor of this disapproval resolution in the coming weeks."

Braun said 40 Senate Republicans already are on board with his plan, including U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., and he expects the remaining GOP senators will sign on once the language of Biden's proposal, and the resolution of disapproval, are finalized.

"Most businesses took COVID serious from the get-go. They wanted to keep their employees and their customers safe," Braun said.