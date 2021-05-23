WATCH NOW: Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones talks about redevelopment, new housing and improving quality of life

CALUMET CITY — Thaddeus Jones took over as mayor barely three weeks ago, but he's not wasting any time addressing what he sees as the city's most pressing needs.
In a Monday morning tour around the city, Jones gave the Times an exclusive look at his plans to revitalize River Oaks Center, redevelop the site of a demolished shopping center on the southeast side, build the city’s first new housing in two decades and relocate the public works facility away from a residential area on the northwest side.
Here's a closer look at what Jones is proposing:
River Oaks
Like former Mayor Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush, an 18-year incumbent whom Jones ousted in the February Democratic primary, Jones is pushing hard for the proposed south suburban casino to be awarded to Calumet City.
The proposal put forth by gaming operator Delaware North would open a temporary facility in the former Carson's store at River Oaks while a new casino is built in the parking lot south of the mall.
But Jones emphasized the casino can't solve all the issues facing the River Oaks Drive/159th Street commercial corridor.
"If you look at all the businesses that have closed on this stretch, my vision to rebuild River Oaks — with or without a casino — is going to stretch all down 159th Street," Jones said. "Even though we have the traffic flow, we're not plotting our businesses into places where they can be successful."
Jones and veteran city staffer Val Williams, who now has the title of grant facilitator, said Calumet City has a number of economic development tools that can be used to help businesses be competitive not only within the south suburbs but also with rivals across the border in Indiana.
"Taking some of the resources that we have in Cal City and making our businesses successful is ... something we're going to do," Jones said. "But it takes time, it takes patience and it also takes imagining."
All of those come into play with a proposal to repurpose the former Sears store on River Oaks' northeast corner. Jones said he is in talks with an operator of indoor go-kart tracks who could move into the Sears building or tear it down and build a new facility on the site.
"It requires the city to give a little and then for (the owner) to give a little," Jones said. "But this is the perfect site because it has so much space."
The mayor also is looking at building a sports dome on the River Oaks property, which he envisions as "an entertainment destination" that will include the Blues Water Run kayak park being built just west of the mall along the Little Calumet River.
Wentworth Woods
What once was the Wentworth Woods shopping center — a bustling commercial area anchored by an outpost of the now-defunct Sterk's grocery store chain — on River Oaks Drive just west of Wentworth Avenue is now just vacant land and an unused parking lot.
"Just like you saw the empty River Oaks mall, this used to be a thriving area with a bunch of other businesses," Jones said. "Driving past this and (knowing) what it used to be is not where we need to be."
During his campaign, Jones said, residents of the city's Sixth Ward and Fifth Ward told him they again want a grocery store on the site.
He said he's in talks with several grocery chains to put a store at the Wentworth Woods site, which the city owns. The hope is that a grocery store would serve as a magnet for other businesses.
Jones foresees a success story along the lines of bringing Pete's Fresh Market into the old Dominick's store on Sibley Boulevard when the latter chain went out of business.
Forsythe Village
In the area between City Hall at Wentworth Avenue and Pulaski Road and the soon-to-be-downsized Franciscan Health Hammond just across State Line Avenue, Jones envisions a brand new neighborhood.
Today, the area has some older homes scattered among a number of vacant lots where dilapidated houses have been torn down.
Noting that there has been no significant construction of new housing in Calumet City for around 20 years, Jones proposes a planned unit development (PUD) tentatively called Forsythe Village.
It would feature townhomes on the perimeter of the area, bounded by Pulaski on the north, Wentworth on the west, 156th Place on the south and State Line on the east.
"The (houses) that are still remaining, we would take these houses and make sure that they would be part of the development," Jones said. "So if they wanted a new house we can add them to the mix and make them homeowners, because some of these houses are being rented."
Public works
The city's aging public works facility at 1701 Dolton Road on the northwest side is bordered by residential neighborhoods on two sides, which Jones said needs to change.
He proposes moving the public works department to a new facility in an industrial area off Burnham Avenue on the north side of town.
"We can ... get this valuable asset back and make it look better for the neighborhood," Jones said.
Among the possible new tenants for the site are a community center and a day care.
"We can make this area more resident-friendly just by taking this asset and changing it," Jones said.
"We have a lot of great industry, a lot of great people," he added. "We want to provide (for) them and start getting boots on the ground and start getting construction going this year.