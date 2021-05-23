WATCH NOW: Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones talks about redevelopment, new housing and improving quality of life

Jones and veteran city staffer Val Williams, who now has the title of grant facilitator, said Calumet City has a number of economic development tools that can be used to help businesses be competitive not only within the south suburbs but also with rivals across the border in Indiana.

"Taking some of the resources that we have in Cal City and making our businesses successful is ... something we're going to do," Jones said. "But it takes time, it takes patience and it also takes imagining."

All of those come into play with a proposal to repurpose the former Sears store on River Oaks' northeast corner. Jones said he is in talks with an operator of indoor go-kart tracks who could move into the Sears building or tear it down and build a new facility on the site.

"It requires the city to give a little and then for (the owner) to give a little," Jones said. "But this is the perfect site because it has so much space."

The mayor also is looking at building a sports dome on the River Oaks property, which he envisions as "an entertainment destination" that will include the Blues Water Run kayak park being built just west of the mall along the Little Calumet River.

Wentworth Woods