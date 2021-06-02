WATCH NOW: Casinos drop face mask requirement for vaccinated guests

Northwest Indiana casino patrons no longer are required to wear a face mask inside gaming facilities following the sharp reduction in COVID-19 cases across the Region.

The Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, Ameristar Casino in East Chicago, and Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City all recently changed their COVID-19 prevention protocols by lifting the face mask requirement for vaccinated guests.

The three casinos technically still mandate face masks for non-vaccinated individuals in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommendations.

But none of the properties are verifying their guests' vaccination status at the door in the same way they check that visitors are at least 21 years old before allowing them to enter the casino.

At the new Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary, face masks are optional for all casino guests and employees, according to Hard Rock President Matt Schuffert.

But despite dropping the mask requirement, Hard Rock — which opened May 14 as a replacement for Gary's Majestic Star — and the other Northwest Indiana casinos are continuing to provide free hand sanitizer and frequently cleaning their facilities to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.