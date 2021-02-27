WATCH NOW: Congressman recognizes Gary family's public service in celebration of Black History Month
U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, commemorated Black History Month, and its theme of black family resilience, by recognizing a pioneering Northwest Indiana black lawmaker and her family during a speech Thursday in the U.S. House.
The Region’s congressman said the entire nation should know about former state Sen. Earline Rogers, D-Gary, her late husband Chuck, their two children Keith and Dara, as well as their many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"From working selflessly as a public school teacher to Earline’s decades of service in the Indiana General Assembly, and Chuck having been a dedicated firefighter and first responder, the Rogers family is an exemplary pillar of the Northwest Indiana community,” Mrvan said.
Earline Rogers represented Gary and surrounding communities at the Statehouse for 34 years, initially in the House and then in the Senate from 1990 to 2016, where she served alongside state Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond, the congressman’s father.
Rogers is known as "the mother of casino gambling" for her decades of work to establish and preserve gaming in Indiana by crossing party lines and building coalitions through reasoned arguments and personal relationships.
Mrvan said he got the opportunity to see Rogers’ effectiveness first-hand by working years ago as her intern at the General Assembly. He said she’s been a mentor ever since.
“As a legislator in the U.S. House of Representatives, I will continue to strive to be as dedicated as Earline in improving economic opportunity and prosperity for all residents of Northwest Indiana,” Mrvan said.
At the same time, Mrvan noted Rogers was aided throughout her life and legislative career by her husband Chuck, an Army veteran, educator and 40-year member of the Gary Fire Department who died Dec. 7, 2020.
“He will be remembered as a loving father, a supportive husband, and a great public servant,” Mrvan said.
Rogers said she very much appreciated Mrvan remembering her husband and honoring her family in Congress.
“I’ve known him since he was a youngster. His dad’s office space was right beside mine. So, from time to time, Frank would come up and I would have conversations with him as he grew up and got into public service,” Rogers said.
“Sometimes I have to remember not to call him Frankie.”
Mrvan said even as federal lawmakers recognize the achievements of the Rogers family there still is more work to do to remove structural factors that create challenges for other black families in Northwest Indiana.
“As we celebrate Black History Month, let us recognize the indelible contributions of black families to the strength of our communities, as well as recommit ourselves to fighting the pernicious influence of systemic racism and ameliorating the ongoing harms experienced by too many black families in our society,” Mrvan said.