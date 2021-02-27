WATCH NOW: Congressman recognizes Gary family's public service in celebration of Black History Month

Mrvan said he got the opportunity to see Rogers’ effectiveness first-hand by working years ago as her intern at the General Assembly. He said she’s been a mentor ever since.

“As a legislator in the U.S. House of Representatives, I will continue to strive to be as dedicated as Earline in improving economic opportunity and prosperity for all residents of Northwest Indiana,” Mrvan said.

At the same time, Mrvan noted Rogers was aided throughout her life and legislative career by her husband Chuck, an Army veteran, educator and 40-year member of the Gary Fire Department who died Dec. 7, 2020.

“He will be remembered as a loving father, a supportive husband, and a great public servant,” Mrvan said.

Rogers said she very much appreciated Mrvan remembering her husband and honoring her family in Congress.

“I’ve known him since he was a youngster. His dad’s office space was right beside mine. So, from time to time, Frank would come up and I would have conversations with him as he grew up and got into public service,” Rogers said.

“Sometimes I have to remember not to call him Frankie.”