WATCH NOW: COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic set for Merrillville High School

COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic set for Merrillville High School

MERRILLVILLE — A second COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic is scheduled to take place this weekend in Northwest Indiana.

The Lake County Health Department will administer a total of 2,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Merrillville High School Fieldhouse, 276 E. 68th Pl.

Eligible Hoosiers are required to make an appointment to receive the vaccine.

Appointments must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211. There is no walk-in service at any vaccine sites in Indiana.

Hoosiers eligible to receive the vaccine include individuals age 45 and up, along with Indiana residents of any age employed in health care, public safety or education, a nursing home resident, or invited by the Indiana Department of Health due to a specific medical condition.

Proof of eligibility and Indiana residency may be requested before a vaccine is administered. There is no cost to receive the vaccine.