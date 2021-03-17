WATCH NOW: COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic set for Merrillville High School

 Skip to main content
Walgreens pharmacist Mindy Keeton delivers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot on Jan. 11 at the AHEPA apartments in Merrillville.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — A second COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic is scheduled to take place this weekend in Northwest Indiana.

The Lake County Health Department will administer a total of 2,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Merrillville High School Fieldhouse, 276 E. 68th Pl.

Eligible Hoosiers are required to make an appointment to receive the vaccine.

Appointments must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211. There is no walk-in service at any vaccine sites in Indiana.

Hoosiers eligible to receive the vaccine include individuals age 45 and up, along with Indiana residents of any age employed in health care, public safety or education, a nursing home resident, or invited by the Indiana Department of Health due to a specific medical condition.

Proof of eligibility and Indiana residency may be requested before a vaccine is administered. There is no cost to receive the vaccine.

The second vaccine dose will be administered during a follow-up mass vaccination clinic, again at Merrillville High School, on a weekend in mid-April, according to the Lake County Health Department.

There are no remaining appointments available for the separate mass vaccination clinic also set for Saturday and Sunday at Calumet New Tech High School.

Studies show the COVID-19 vaccines being distributed in Indiana successfully prevent hospitalization and death due to COVID-19 in adults of all races, ethnicities and genders who are fully vaccinated.

