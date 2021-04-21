WATCH NOW: Crown Point gears up for Fourth of July fireworks and parade

CROWN POINT — The city has taken on the responsibility of bringing Fourth of July festivities to residents.
During a Wednesday meeting, the Board of Works accepted a letter from the now-dissolved Crown Point 4th of July Celebration Committee and assumed responsibility for the parade, as well as selected a vendor for a fireworks show.
Crown Point Mayor David Uran said the transition of the festivities has been in the works, as the committee planned to dissolve last year after hosting a final parade. Then the parade and fireworks show were canceled last year due to COVID-19.
The nonprofit, volunteer organization “has served the city well over decades," Uran said.
With the transition, Uran said the city is looking for volunteers, as well as sponsors for the fireworks show and parade.
“We’re looking forward to having these events in the city. I think we really missed them last year,” Uran said. “So I think it’s going to come out even stronger this year. The challenge is out there for us to put on a very good show, and I think we’ll definitely rise up to that challenge.”
Board Member Bob Clemons later added, “Let the show begin.”
The city selected Mad Bomber Fireworks Productions as its vendor for the free show, which is set to be held at dusk July 4 in the fairgrounds.
The show is set to cost $20,000, which will be funded through sponsorships, Crown Point Special Events Administrator Diana Bosse said.
“It is my understanding there is some monies still available,” from the disbanded committee, “so hopefully that will all transfer over,” Bosse said.
The parade also will be held on July 4, with the time to be determined, Bosse later told The Times.
Applications for the parade will be available on the city’s website in early May, Bosse said, with the entry fee for city businesses/organizations to be $25, non-city businesses/organizations to be $50, food vendors $100 and five sponsorship levels.
The fees are set to go before the Crown Point City Council for final approval May 3.
“We’re excited to get back into having events here in Crown Point and really kicking off the summer,” Bosse said.
Those interested in volunteering or becoming a sponsor should contact the Crown Point Mayor’s Office of Special Events at 219-662-3290, Bosse said.