WATCH NOW: Crown Point gears up for Fourth of July fireworks and parade

CROWN POINT — The city has taken on the responsibility of bringing Fourth of July festivities to residents.

During a Wednesday meeting, the Board of Works accepted a letter from the now-dissolved Crown Point 4th of July Celebration Committee and assumed responsibility for the parade, as well as selected a vendor for a fireworks show.

Crown Point Mayor David Uran said the transition of the festivities has been in the works, as the committee planned to dissolve last year after hosting a final parade. Then the parade and fireworks show were canceled last year due to COVID-19.

The nonprofit, volunteer organization “has served the city well over decades," Uran said.

With the transition, Uran said the city is looking for volunteers, as well as sponsors for the fireworks show and parade.