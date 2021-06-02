WATCH NOW: Crown Point marks end of 101st Avenue sewer replacement project

CROWN POINT — It was another great day for the city Wednesday, Crown Point Mayor David Uran said.
After months of work, the city marked the end of its 101st Avenue Sanitary Sewer Infrastructure Improvement Project with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with a ribbon cutting.
"It's a culmination of all the hard work from a lot of different groups to come together to make a project happen here in the city of Crown Point," Uran said. "We couldn't do it without the teamwork."
Uran noted the city only had to pay 25% of the project, contributing $391,425, while $1.17 million in federal funding was allocated toward the work, which is part of the Calumet Region Environmental Infrastructure 219 project.
Later speaking to the press, Uran said the city's master plan addresses its three utilities — water, wastewater and stormwater — that identifies projects such as the 101st Avenue sewer replacement project.
"It's when you have Mother Nature invoke her wrath on different types of weather events that makes our infrastructure challenging," Uran said.
"So having partnerships with the Army Corps, with having our consultant through Commonwealth ... We're very happy to have that in our toolbox to be able to address these concerns today, so we can have a better tomorrow (and) preserve property values, create economic growth, and just basically improve the quality of life."
Opportunity for growth
Field construction for the project wrapped in November of last year, which included replacing about 1,288 linear feet of 30-inch reinforced concrete sanitary sewer pipe and six new manholes with 48-inch reinforced concrete sanitary sewer main, bypass pumping and the connection to the city's existing sewage treatment plant's headworks structure, according to a news release.
"It's great to complete projects like this in the community and that helps improve the quality of life for the residents," said Lt. Col. Matthew Broderick, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chicago District deputy district engineer. "I would like to mention that the city's mission statement is building a stronger community from within. In USACE, we too, believe in building strong."
Uran thanked those involved with the project, including the Army Corps, the office of U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-1st, Commonwealth Engineers and project contractor Gough, Inc.
"This pipeline that you see here just wasn't an improvement to the corridor to allow the efficiency to the flow of our plant. It opens the door for more growth on the east side of Crown Point," Uran said. "And what does that mean for us? It means additional opportunities for retail, commercial growth, jobs."
With the project complete and ribbon cut, the city's dog park has reopened and boasts new features, Uran said.
Mrvan said the federal government aims to emphasize infrastructure, as well as a city on the move and in progress, later noting the completed project enables the east side of the city "for growth and progress and economic development."
"What today emphasizes is that sewer capacity, even though it may not be romantic, is essential for growth," Mrvan said. "It's essential for Northwest Indiana and Crown Point, to be able to add to the progress that you have, to be able to have economic development.
"And as you mentioned, mayor, to be able to utilize local dollars for local advancement in economic development."
Al Stong, president of Commonwealth Engineers, Inc., said the project will allow the city to remain in compliance with it's long-term control plan.
"This project, we had two pipes coming into a manhole and one pipe coming out. The pipe coming out was smaller than the two pipes coming in," Stong said. "So when we had very large rainfall events, all the wastewater backed up and went to the low point. So it would either come out the top of the manholes or into the basins or wherever."
Water projects continue
Stong later provided the city with an update on its other water and wastewater projects during a Board of Public Works meeting Wednesday.
Hopefully before the end of the year, Stong said the city's three-year, three-phase project will be complete.
Phase one, division C of the water improvement project is awaiting parts for a warranty repair of the 96th Place redundant tank roof hatch.
In phase two, division C, repairs to the existing Kaiser Park redundant tank are underway, and the contractor anticipates the work to be complete with the tank filled and disinfected next week.
Phase three, division C of the project includes installing chloramine stations, as well as a bulk water purchase station. The contractor has completed initial work, and the project is set to be complete in September, Stong said.
When it comes to the city's wastewater projects, Stong said phase one of the city's combined sewer overflow (CSO) 005 sewer improvements project is set to begin next week, and phase two of the project is under design.