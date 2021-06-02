WATCH NOW: Crown Point marks end of 101st Avenue sewer replacement project

Mrvan said the federal government aims to emphasize infrastructure, as well as a city on the move and in progress, later noting the completed project enables the east side of the city "for growth and progress and economic development."

"What today emphasizes is that sewer capacity, even though it may not be romantic, is essential for growth," Mrvan said. "It's essential for Northwest Indiana and Crown Point, to be able to add to the progress that you have, to be able to have economic development.

"And as you mentioned, mayor, to be able to utilize local dollars for local advancement in economic development."

Al Stong, president of Commonwealth Engineers, Inc., said the project will allow the city to remain in compliance with it's long-term control plan.

"This project, we had two pipes coming into a manhole and one pipe coming out. The pipe coming out was smaller than the two pipes coming in," Stong said. "So when we had very large rainfall events, all the wastewater backed up and went to the low point. So it would either come out the top of the manholes or into the basins or wherever."

Water projects continue