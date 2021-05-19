WATCH NOW: Crown Point parking headaches getting $60,000 in relief

"With the council forming their parking committee, and really hearing the residents and the business owners of what needs to happen, we took this action and moved forward to hopefully provide some relief to the area and get it to its highest and best use," Falkowski said.

Falkowski added the city is set "to have some action and some dirt and asphalt lines moved around this year."

'The big picture'

The timeline for phases two and three isn't yet clear, as the city is waiting to receive findings from the parking study, which it expects to receive "in the coming months," Falkowski said.

"It would really be unfair to just look at one portion of it, and not really identify what's going on on all four sides," he said. "We need to look at the big picture, but we know that we can get that first part done and get some some action moving this year on that east side."

When asked if a parking garage could be considered as a solution, Falkowski said the city doesn't think "there's any need to reinvent the wheel," when it comes to parking solutions, and later added nothing is off the table.