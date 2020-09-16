WATCH NOW: Face masks 'just a fact of life right now,' governor says

In addition, Box noted Indiana's virus reproduction rate currently is sixth-lowest in the nation at 0.91, which means each person infected with COVID-19 in Indiana is spreading the virus to fewer than one additional person.

Holcomb said those successes came even as Indiana's economy has reopened to a greater degree than most other states, an accomplishment he credited to Hoosiers wearing masks in public places.

"I don't want that lost on anyone. What we're doing is working," Holcomb said. "It's allowing us to not just stay open, and continue to reopen, but to continue to do it in a safe way."

"Kudos to Hoosiers who have been masking up and who have been physically distancing themselves."

Holcomb said the need to maintain coronavirus prevention strategies is essential to avoid overwhelming the state's health care system in the colder months ahead as Hoosiers spend more time indoors and must fend off both COVID-19 and the seasonal flu.

"I feel good about the direction that we're heading. If you rewind the tape and look back seven days, or 14 days, or 30 days — we weren't in this position," Holcomb said.