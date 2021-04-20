WATCH NOW: Final state budget plan makes historic investments in education, infrastructure

The state of Indiana is about to go on an unprecedented spending spree — boosting funding for education to record-setting levels, cash funding long-sought infrastructure projects, and paying off more than $1 billion in state debt and other obligations.

Indeed, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb sounded at times like former Chicago talk show host Oprah Winfrey on Tuesday as he announced the various massive funding increases included the final version of the new, two-year state budget agreed to by leaders of the Republican-controlled House and Senate.

“This budget truly is transformational when it comes to investments we’re going to make in people, first and foremost, obviously our state’s greatest asset,” Holcomb said. “We’re (also) going to be able to fund some mega-transformational infrastructure projects — some of which have been blueprints for years now."

Altogether, the budget spends some $38 billion during the two-year period that begins July 1. That’s an increase of nearly $2 billion compared to prior versions of House Bill 1001 considered by the House and Senate earlier in this year’s four-month legislative session.