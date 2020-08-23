WATCH NOW: Gov. Holcomb adjusts state child care regulations to accommodate COVID-19 e-learning

Gov. Eric Holcomb is adjusting some state child care regulations to accommodate schools switching to e-learning from in-person instruction due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Republican chief executive issued an executive order Friday authorizing groups, such as the Boys & Girls Clubs and YMCA, to operate before- and after-school child care programs at locations other than school buildings, if schools are closed due to COVID-19.
The governor's directive also allows up to 10 children, instead of six, to be together in a single home on school days for e-learning purposes without subjecting their adult supervisor or the homeowner to the state's child care licensing requirements.
According to the order, the revised regulations will be in effect for the duration of the statewide COVID-19 public health emergency that Holcomb initially declared March 6.
