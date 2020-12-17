WATCH NOW: Gov. Holcomb announces his 2021 legislative agenda

The governor said he also hopes to restore the 7% funding cut imposed on colleges and universities as tax revenue dipped this year due to COVID-19 shutdowns, increase support for manufacturing technology improvements through the Indiana Economic Development Corp., and to resume Next Level Trails grants to communities across the state.

But Holcomb said those spending decisions largely will hinge on the revised revenue forecast due to be issued in April shortly before the Republican-controlled Legislature finalizes and adopts the next two-year state budget.

Holcomb pledged to "review and consider" the myriad recommendations of his Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission. Though he did not commit to enacting or funding significant teacher pay raises during the upcoming legislative session.

However, he is taking advantage of the change in leadership from a citizen-elected state superintendent of public instruction to a governor-appointed secretary of education to consolidate staffing for the State Board of Education and the Indiana Charter School Board under his designated state schools chief Katie Jenner.

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, said the governor's failure to commit to a teacher pay hike "is a cause for concern."