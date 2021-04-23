WATCH NOW: Governor guarantees pregnancy accommodations for state workers; private sector employees still on their own

Pregnant workers and new parents employed by state government agencies, including the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, are entitled to reasonable adjustments to their working conditions or hours to accommodate medical needs relating to pregnancy.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed an executive order directing state agencies to implement pregnancy accommodations that don’t impose an undue hardship on the agency as part of an effort to reduce the chances of preterm birth, promote worker retention and increase employee morale.

The order includes a non-exhaustive list of possible accommodations, such as more frequent or longer breaks, unpaid time off work, equipment or uniform modifications, seating or permission to stand, transfer to a less hazardous assignment, light duty, private space and extra time for expressing breast milk, assistance with physical labor, and modified work schedules.

“While state agencies already make reasonable accommodations for pregnant employees, outlining expectations regarding this topic in this executive order provides greater clarity for both agency leadership and agency employees,” Holcomb said.