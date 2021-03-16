WATCH NOW: Governor names Evansville state representative as Indiana's new secretary of state
A five-term Republican state representative from Evansville is Indiana’s new secretary of state.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday he appointed Holli Sullivan to complete the 21 months remaining in the term of former Secretary of State Connie Lawson, whose previously announced retirement took effect when Sullivan was sworn in at 1 p.m. Region time.
The Republican chief executive said he selected Sullivan for her experience inside the Statehouse, as well as her professional background as an auto manufacturing process engineer and Sullivan’s longstanding commitment to community service.
“The Lawson legacy leaves big shoes to fill. But you are the absolute perfect leader to do that,” Holcomb said. “I know she will serve Hoosiers with the same intellect, integrity and energy she brought to the General Assembly.”
Sullivan said her top priority as Indiana’s 62nd secretary of state is to “safeguard Indiana’s record of free, fair and secure elections, ensuring that all Hoosiers know that their votes count.”
“Indiana has become a leader in election transparency and election integrity. I, for one, am extremely confident in Indiana elections, and I hope Hoosiers are too.”
She also pledged to continue Lawson’s efforts to ease the business registration process, combat investment scams and protect Hoosiers from fraudsters.
“Working with our governor, working with our legislators, and our local partners, and the office’s excellent professional staff, I am absolutely excited and honored to serve all Hoosiers now as your secretary of state,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan’s experience in state government dates to 2014 when she was appointed to finish the House term of now-Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch when Crouch was appointed by Gov. Mike Pence to fill a vacancy in the state auditor’s office.
WATCH NOW: Gov. Holcomb announcement of new Indiana secretary of state
Voters in southeastern Indiana then elected Sullivan to the House in her own right in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020.
Sullivan declined to immediately comment on whether she plans to run for secretary of state in 2022. “We’ll make those future decisions and announcements here soon,” she said.
Lawson, who is Indiana’s longest-serving secretary of state, said she has no regrets about leaving her post exactly nine years to the day she was appointed by Gov. Mitch Daniels to fill the vacancy created following the 2012 felony voter fraud convictions of Secretary of State Charlie White.
“I found the job to be rewarding and challenging, at times, but I have enjoyed every minute of it,” Lawson said.
She also had some advice for Sullivan: “As of today, your first name no longer is Holli, it’s Secretary … Sullivan. The staff will call you secretary. And, as of today, my first name is Connie once again.”
Sullivan's selection was applauded by GOP legislative leaders, as well as the former state lawmaker Sullivan succeeded in the House.
"Representative Sullivan will serve Hoosiers well in her new role," Crouch said. "She has shown exceptional leadership skills in regards to our elections in her time at the Statehouse, where she has served on the House Elections and Apportionment Committee, and worked with the secretary of state prior to the 2020 election to fund critical cybersecurity improvements."
"While I will miss having her as my hometown representative, I know all Hoosiers will benefit as she becomes Indiana's next secretary of state."
Hoosier Democrats said they look forward to challenging Sullivan in next year's election.