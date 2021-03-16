WATCH NOW: Governor names Evansville state representative as Indiana's new secretary of state

She also pledged to continue Lawson’s efforts to ease the business registration process, combat investment scams and protect Hoosiers from fraudsters.

“Working with our governor, working with our legislators, and our local partners, and the office’s excellent professional staff, I am absolutely excited and honored to serve all Hoosiers now as your secretary of state,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan’s experience in state government dates to 2014 when she was appointed to finish the House term of now-Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch when Crouch was appointed by Gov. Mike Pence to fill a vacancy in the state auditor’s office.

WATCH NOW: Gov. Holcomb announcement of new Indiana secretary of state

Voters in southeastern Indiana then elected Sullivan to the House in her own right in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020.

Sullivan declined to immediately comment on whether she plans to run for secretary of state in 2022. “We’ll make those future decisions and announcements here soon,” she said.