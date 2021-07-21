WATCH NOW: Half of eligible Hoosiers vaccinated against COVID-19 as Delta variant continues spread

Indiana crossed an important threshold in its fight against COVID-19 Wednesday with exactly half the state's residents age 12 and up considered fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

While the pandemic now largely is over for those 2.85 million Hoosiers, there are plenty of signs it's flaring up again among the 2.85 million Hoosiers unwilling or unable to be vaccinated — along with posing a continuing threat to the approximately 1 million Indiana children under age 12 not eligible for the vaccine.

For example, 557 Hoosiers were hospitalized due to COVID-19 Tuesday. That's a 37% increase compared to the 408 COVID-19 hospitalizations just three weeks earlier, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The growth parallels the continuing spread of the more contagious and more severe Delta variant of the coronavirus that this month accounts for 70.3% of the COVID-19 infections tallied in Indiana, records show.

Northwest Indiana so far seems to have avoided the worst of the increased spread with Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties all continuing to be classified by the state health agency at the lowest-possible "blue" level for COVID-19 risk.

However, just 40 of the state's 92 counties remain blue, down from 67 last week.