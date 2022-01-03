WATCH NOW: Holcomb legislative agenda seeks to maintain Indiana's momentum

Gov. Eric Holcomb is well aware Hoosier Republicans have practically unlimited power, and nearly unlimited resources, heading into Tuesday's first daily meeting of the 2022 Indiana General Assembly.
But the Republican chief executive is preaching caution to the state's occasionally unruly legislative congregation — urging them to follow through on initiatives begun last year and to prepare for next year's budget session, rather than immediately upending the state's tax rates, education system and myriad other stable public policies.
"We've got a lot of momentum. We want to make sure we're doing everything we can to keep that momentum going forward," Holcomb said Monday as he unveiled his modest agenda for the 10-week legislative session.
The governor said it all starts with prioritizing the state's business environment by eliminating the business personal property tax on newly purchased equipment, restructuring corporate incentive programs to make Indiana more attractive for investment, and encouraging remote workers to relocate to Indiana.
At the same time, Holcomb wants to "skill up" Hoosier workers beginning in the earliest years by establishing an Office of Kindergarten Readiness at the Department of Education, measuring schools based on how well they prepare students for success beyond the classroom and working to better connect Hoosiers seeking new jobs with the skills and training Indiana employers need.
"We've got a 3% unemployment rate here in the state of Indiana, lower than any state that we touch. That's 100,096 individuals, and we've got 152,000 unfilled jobs posted on our state website," Holcomb said. "How do match those? We'll be proactively reaching out."
Holcomb also is urging the Legislature to improve access to mental health services, support his effort to reform Indiana's public health systems, invest in initiatives to prevent sudden unexplained infant deaths, follow through on plans to bolster state infrastructure and broadband connectivity, safely dispose of dangerous firefighting foam and modernize law enforcement training and technology.
"These priorities will cultivate a more competitive environment to attract new economic development opportunities, establish better access to public health resources and help connect Hoosiers to better employment and training opportunities," Holcomb said.
"Our efforts will advance Indiana’s reputation as a state Hoosiers want to live, work, play, study and stay."
The governor repeatedly declined to specifically address many of the hot-button proposals pending in the House and Senate, including limiting how schools teach controversial subjects, immediately reducing tax rates and preventing businesses from implementing COVID-19 prevention measures.
"I'll look at the bills that come across my desk. There's a number of them," Holcomb said. "I've got my agenda — that's what I think we need to focus on."
House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, and Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, both said they'll consider Holcomb's priorities as they work with him to improve Indiana.