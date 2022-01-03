WATCH NOW: Holcomb legislative agenda seeks to maintain Indiana's momentum

Gov. Eric Holcomb is well aware Hoosier Republicans have practically unlimited power, and nearly unlimited resources, heading into Tuesday's first daily meeting of the 2022 Indiana General Assembly.

But the Republican chief executive is preaching caution to the state's occasionally unruly legislative congregation — urging them to follow through on initiatives begun last year and to prepare for next year's budget session, rather than immediately upending the state's tax rates, education system and myriad other stable public policies.

"We've got a lot of momentum. We want to make sure we're doing everything we can to keep that momentum going forward," Holcomb said Monday as he unveiled his modest agenda for the 10-week legislative session.

The governor said it all starts with prioritizing the state's business environment by eliminating the business personal property tax on newly purchased equipment, restructuring corporate incentive programs to make Indiana more attractive for investment, and encouraging remote workers to relocate to Indiana.