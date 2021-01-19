WATCH NOW: Holcomb proclaims Indiana 'resilient and growing' amid COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. Eric Holcomb's optimism about the future prospects for Hoosiers — and Indiana as a whole — remains undimmed, even as the state passes the grim milestone of 9,000 COVID-19 deaths in just the past 10 months.
The Republican chief executive acknowledged the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic in his annual State of the State address Wednesday that was released as a prerecorded video, instead of delivered to a joint session of the General Assembly, in part to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.
"It's impossible to calculate the far reaching ripple effect of the personal and community loss of lives and livelihoods, but it is reason for us all to pause in a moment of silence — in prayer, if so inclined — for each and every one of these beloved souls," Holcomb said.
WATCH NOW: Gov. Eric Holcomb 2021 State of the State address
The governor also praised all the Hoosiers, particularly health care providers, law enforcement personnel, and clergy, who he said "have risen to meet these unprecedented challenges, realizing much more work is to be done in this historic moment of opportunity."
"Ladies and gentlemen, because of you, the state of our state is resilient and growing."
Holcomb aims to keep it that way by increasing funding for elementary and high school education by $377 million in the next two years, restoring state agency and university budgets slashed during last year's COVID-19 shutdown, investing in key infrastructure projects including the South Shore Line and a new State Police post in Lowell, and paying down state debt and teacher pension obligations.
He said it's possible thanks to Indiana's anticipated tax revenue growth, $2 billion budget reserve, highest-possible 'AAA' credit rating, and a record number of new job commitments, notwithstanding the pandemic.
"Coming off 2020, I'm convinced 2021 can be the best ever," Holcomb said. "Thankfully, in Indiana, our capabilities will be aided by our momentum for sure, but we must not slow down. In fact, we must accelerate, and go-go-go!"
To that end, Holcomb asked state legislators to expand workforce development programs to prepare Hoosiers to fill the jobs of future employers, take action to improve the state's housing supply, support efforts to turn abandoned rail lines into bike trails, and allocate $100 million to expand rural broadband internet access throughout the state.
"Wayne Gretzky, who began his professional hockey career with the Indianapolis Racers, said a champion needs to 'skate to where the puck is going to be — not where it has been,' and that's what we're doing to build Indiana for today and tomorrow," Holcomb said.
The governor also reiterated his commitment to making Indiana "one of the best in the Midwest for teacher pay," but he did not identify any specific funding or path toward accomplishing that goal.
Instead, he urged local school district leaders to wisely utilize his proposed 3% increase in state tuition support, along with some $800 million in federal assistance headed their way under the latest COVID-19 relief program, to "put more funds into teachers' pockets."
At the same time, Holcomb said if Indiana has sufficient financial resources at the June 30 end of the current budget year he would like to revive the Regional Cities program at the Indiana Economic Development Corp. to funnel extra state funds to regional programs focused on improving quality of place, industry development, and workforce training.
"We are just at the beginning of developing this initiative and will work with members of the General Assembly and our mayors, our county elected officials, economic development officials, and other stakeholders, so we're ready to rock and roll when we have the green light," Holcomb said.
Other initiatives Holcomb promoted in his 30-minute speech included workplace accommodations for pregnant women, reducing Indiana's infant mortality rate, outfitting state police officers with body cameras, increasing diversity in state government employment, expanding telehealth capabilities, protecting businesses from COVID-related lawsuits, and attracting more residents to the state.
"The pandemic has pulled forward many trends that were already well underway, and this plays to Indiana's strengths. Our decisions, our discipline now enable us to do things that many other states won't be able to do for years to come," Holcomb said.
"We're lucky to have been chosen to lead at this moment, and I will say it once again. For Indiana, the future is now, and the world continues to hear Indiana's engines roar. That's why I'm more excited and eager than ever to work together to build a state of opportunity for all Hoosiers."
In response, Lauren Ganapini, Indiana Democratic Party executive director, said Holcomb's optimism does not reflect the reality of life for many Hoosiers struggling to hold on to their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, or forced to work overtime in essential positions at the risk of contracting the coronavirus.
"Governor Holcomb and the Indiana Republican Party have created an economic mirage full of job commitments and false hope, when the truth reveals the state lost 'good jobs,'" Ganapini said.
"Hoosiers should not hold the GOP to their word, because it's just a lot of talk with very little action on many issues."