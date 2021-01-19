WATCH NOW: Holcomb proclaims Indiana 'resilient and growing' amid COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. Eric Holcomb's optimism about the future prospects for Hoosiers — and Indiana as a whole — remains undimmed, even as the state passes the grim milestone of 9,000 COVID-19 deaths in just the past 10 months.

The Republican chief executive acknowledged the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic in his annual State of the State address Wednesday that was released as a prerecorded video, instead of delivered to a joint session of the General Assembly, in part to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.

"It's impossible to calculate the far reaching ripple effect of the personal and community loss of lives and livelihoods, but it is reason for us all to pause in a moment of silence — in prayer, if so inclined — for each and every one of these beloved souls," Holcomb said.

WATCH NOW: Gov. Eric Holcomb 2021 State of the State address

The governor also praised all the Hoosiers, particularly health care providers, law enforcement personnel, and clergy, who he said "have risen to meet these unprecedented challenges, realizing much more work is to be done in this historic moment of opportunity."

"Ladies and gentlemen, because of you, the state of our state is resilient and growing."