 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Holcomb squelches rumors of post-election COVID-19 restrictions in Indiana
alert urgent

WATCH NOW: Holcomb squelches rumors of post-election COVID-19 restrictions in Indiana

WATCH NOW: Holcomb squelches rumors of post-election COVID-19 restrictions in Indiana

Gov. Eric Holcomb denies a rumor circulating Wednesday that he's preparing to shut down Hoosier businesses and Indiana schools in response to surging COVID-19 case counts now that he's won a second term as the state's chief executive.

 Screenshot

Gov. Eric Holcomb is emphatically rejecting rumors that suggest he's preparing to shut down Hoosier businesses and Indiana schools in response to surging COVID-19 case counts, now that he's won a second term as the state's chief executive.

The Republican insisted Wednesday he has no plans to pull Indiana back from stage 5 of his five-stage Back on Track reopening plan.

He said any social media posting, talk radio proclamation or whispered remark to the contrary is 100% false.

"No truth to that whatsoever," Holcomb said. "And the unfortunate thing is, it's affecting people's daily lives and the decisions that they make."

Holcomb told reporters none of the decisions he's made, or will make in the future, relating to Indiana's response to COVID-19 have anything to do with a political campaign.

"The only campaign that we're running here is a campaign to try to save lives and get through this as safely and swiftly as humanly possible," Holcomb said.

The governor acknowledged that effort isn't looking so great lately with new Indiana COVID-19 case count records being set a few times a week and coronavirus hospitalizations at or above the peak recorded early in the pandemic.

Though he observed similar conditions are prevailing across the Midwest, regardless of state or local restrictions on business operations and personal liberties, and he feels an obligation to protect both Hoosier "lives and livelihoods" while working with local leaders to manage the impact of COVID-19.

"We're going to keep this economy not just going, but growing," Holcomb said.

To continue doing that, however, Holcomb said Hoosiers have a responsibility to take a few simple, low-cost actions to minimize the spread of COVID-19, including wearing a face mask in public places, following social distancing guidelines, staying home when they are sick, regularly washing their hands and sanitizing frequently touched surfaces.

"It ultimately and most effectively can be addressed by the individual themselves," Holcomb said.

He once again rejected the suggestion that his face mask directive be made enforceable and accompanied by significant fines for violations, similar to the recently enacted state prohibition on holding handheld electronic devices while operating a motor vehicle.

"We couldn't hire enough state police," Holcomb said about a true mask mandate. "Even if you were trying to punitively enforce good practice."

Holcomb said the only circumstance under which he'll consider reinstating a stay-at-home order or similar, less punitive restrictions would be if the number of COVID-19 cases exceeds the state's hospital capacity, the surge capacity, and Indiana no longer can care for sick Hoosiers.

"I'm not going to shut the borders down. I'm not going to shut commerce down and think that that will eliminate the spread or the positivity rate," Holcomb said.

"We are not in the same position that we were in the spring and we have the capacity to care right now. When we to start to lose that capacity to care then we're going to have to become more and more restrictive.

"That's why we're pleading with, begging with, every single Hoosier out there to do their part, and not act like by not doing so it has no effect."

Gallery: Election Day 2020 in NWI

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts