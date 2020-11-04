WATCH NOW: Holcomb squelches rumors of post-election COVID-19 restrictions in Indiana

Gov. Eric Holcomb is emphatically rejecting rumors that suggest he's preparing to shut down Hoosier businesses and Indiana schools in response to surging COVID-19 case counts, now that he's won a second term as the state's chief executive.

The Republican insisted Wednesday he has no plans to pull Indiana back from stage 5 of his five-stage Back on Track reopening plan.

He said any social media posting, talk radio proclamation or whispered remark to the contrary is 100% false.

"No truth to that whatsoever," Holcomb said. "And the unfortunate thing is, it's affecting people's daily lives and the decisions that they make."

Holcomb told reporters none of the decisions he's made, or will make in the future, relating to Indiana's response to COVID-19 have anything to do with a political campaign.

"The only campaign that we're running here is a campaign to try to save lives and get through this as safely and swiftly as humanly possible," Holcomb said.

The governor acknowledged that effort isn't looking so great lately with new Indiana COVID-19 case count records being set a few times a week and coronavirus hospitalizations at or above the peak recorded early in the pandemic.