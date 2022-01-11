WATCH NOW: Holcomb's optimism about Indiana undiminished by COVID-19 pandemic

A soul-crushing pandemic going on nearly two years with no end in sight is not diminishing Gov. Eric Holcomb's optimism about the current state of Indiana, or its future.
The Republican chief executive proclaimed Tuesday night in an address to the General Assembly that the state of the state is strong like Indiana steel — notwithstanding record-breaking COVID-19 hospitalizations and nearly 20,000 Hoosier deaths from the coronavirus.
"Even as we're contending with the challenges of a global pandemic, we're simultaneously strengthening our economy, reskilling our workforce, building out our infrastructure, and enhancing our quality of life," Holcomb said.
"And now, because we’re ready and able, we're revitalizing and connecting our communities across the state like never before."
Specifically, the governor pointed to the two-year state budget adopted in 2021 that makes unprecedented investments in elementary and high school education, local quality of place through the READI program and cash-funded infrastructure projects, including the the $400 million rebuild of the Westville Correctional Center in LaPorte County and the South Shore Line commuter rail expansions.
"When the South Shore double-track and West Lake Corridor projects are completed, they won’t just reduce travel times, they'll fuel an explosion of new investment and opportunity in Northwest Indiana," Holcomb said.
In that same vein, Holcomb promised to continue deploying some $60 billion over 20 years to expand and enhance state and local roads and bridges, allocate $420 million for water and wastewater system improvements, bring high-speed broadband internet to every community in the state, and even deliver on his pledge to plant 1 million new trees by 2024 — just 600,000 to go.
"Despite our challenges, this is a time of unprecedented growth, connections, momentum, and opportunity for all Hoosiers," he said. "This is our time Indiana, not just for today, but for decades to come. And that my friends is what we’re doing!"
The governor did not make many asks of the Republican-controlled General Assembly during his 30-minute address in a packed House chamber.
He urged lawmakers to spur greater business investment by beginning to phase out a property tax paid on business and manufacturing equipment, requested more early learning opportunities from birth to age 5, encouraged further alignment of the state's education and workforce development systems, and preemptively sought support for his 2023 goal of reshaping Indiana's public health systems.
In fact, Holcomb's most direct ask was to Hoosiers watching at home, particularly those who so far have not gotten the free COVID-19 vaccine that's available at more than 1,400 locations across the state, including pharmacies and health clinics, and often without an appointment.
"We know that people who are getting vaccinated and boosted overwhelmingly stay out of the hospital, stay out of the ICU, and don’t die," Holcomb said.
"If you haven’t been vaccinated, I encourage — I plead — I even beg you to speak to your doctor and do so. I say this, even if you’ve disagreed with every position I’ve taken. I just want us both to be around to continue to have those disagreements."
The governor and state legislators also applauded Hoosier health care workers for staying on the job amid exhaustion, crowded hospitals, and unprecedented death.
"You’ve all been operating in overdrive for two years," Holcomb said. "No words, salary, or earthly awards will ever be enough to repay you for the lives you’ve cared for and saved. The ultimate judge will be kind to you for living your love for your neighbor."
At the same time, Holcomb said he believes "it's when we’re facing the toughest challenges that we can be at our best," and he's confident Indiana is on its way.
House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, said Holcomb's optimism is a welcome respite from the fierce partisanship and social issue games currently being played by his Republican allies in the House and Senate.
"I'm proud of Indiana’s resiliency and better than expected economic position given the challenges presented by the ongoing pandemic," GiaQuinta said.
But GiaQuinta also noted many of the accomplishments Holcomb touted, including money for READI grants for local improvements, broadband internet, and water infrastructure, only are possible thanks to federal COVID-19 relief funding approved by the Democratic-controlled Congress, enacted by Democratic President Joe Biden, and opposed by every Republican representing Indiana in Congress.
"Our state was given unique opportunities for critical quality-of-life investments thanks to the 'Biden Boom,'" GiaQuinta said. "There is still work to be done."
"While billions remain in the state surplus, the household debt of average Hoosiers ballooned by over $8 billion (and) Indiana is often in the national spotlight for poor public health outcomes, environment and other quality-of-life rankings," he added. "It would be a mistake to take our foot off the gas while Hoosiers continue to struggle."