WATCH NOW: Holcomb's optimism about Indiana undiminished by COVID-19 pandemic

"We know that people who are getting vaccinated and boosted overwhelmingly stay out of the hospital, stay out of the ICU, and don’t die," Holcomb said.

"If you haven’t been vaccinated, I encourage — I plead — I even beg you to speak to your doctor and do so. I say this, even if you’ve disagreed with every position I’ve taken. I just want us both to be around to continue to have those disagreements."

The governor and state legislators also applauded Hoosier health care workers for staying on the job amid exhaustion, crowded hospitals, and unprecedented death.

"You’ve all been operating in overdrive for two years," Holcomb said. "No words, salary, or earthly awards will ever be enough to repay you for the lives you’ve cared for and saved. The ultimate judge will be kind to you for living your love for your neighbor."

At the same time, Holcomb said he believes "it's when we’re facing the toughest challenges that we can be at our best," and he's confident Indiana is on its way.