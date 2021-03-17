WATCH NOW: Hoosier health chief urges feds to speed more COVID-19 vaccine to Indiana
Hoosier State leaders are eager to help Democratic President Joe Biden reach his goal of having all American adults eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.
But Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said Wednesday that result largely depends on Indiana receiving sufficient vaccine supply through the federal government, and she's concerned Indiana may not be getting its fair share.
"Indiana has several thousand doses less than many states and that gap seems to be widening," Box said.
For example, Box noted the U.S. Centers for Disease Control Vaccine Tracker shows Indiana lagging all of its neighboring states for the number of vaccine doses delivered to Indiana by the federal government per 100,000 residents.
"We have said all along that the one thing that limits our ability to open vaccine eligibility more broadly is the amount of vaccine Indiana is receiving each week," Box said. "The federal government determines our allocation. We always seek as many doses as possible."
Box said she's been told Indiana can expect a substantial increase in vaccine supply in late March or early April.
Assuming those doses arrive, Box said the state quickly will expand eligibility to as many Hoosiers as possible to try to stay ahead of the increasing number of coronavirus variants developing around the world and showing up in Indiana, including 57 cases, so far, of the variant first identified in the United Kingdom.
"This variant is much more transmissible and we need more people vaccinated so we can win this race between the vaccine and the variants," Box said. "Our goal is to get more shots in arms in Indiana. So we're eager for the vaccine supply to increase substantially."
Indiana already has twice expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility just this week.
Teachers and other elementary and high school personnel on Monday were permitted to begin making vaccine appointments at any Indiana site, and the minimum age for general distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine was lowered to 45, from 50, on Tuesday.
Appointments to receive the free vaccine must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Dr. Lindsey Weaver, chief medical officer at the Indiana Department of Health, said Hoosiers age 40 to 44 also should be eligible to receive the vaccine "very soon."
State data show there has been slower vaccine uptake in more recently eligible age cohorts compared to the first groups of Hoosiers to receive the vaccine based on age.
Specifically, just 43% of Hoosiers between ages 50 and 59 have either gotten at least one dose of the vaccine or made an appointment to do so, compared to 63% of Indiana residents between ages 60 and 69, 75% for ages 70 to 79, and 72% among age 80 and up.
Box strongly urged all eligible Hoosiers to get vaccinated as soon as possible to speed the return of "normal" life in Indiana.
"This is how we get to where we need to be in the future," she said.