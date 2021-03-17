WATCH NOW: Hoosier health chief urges feds to speed more COVID-19 vaccine to Indiana

Hoosier State leaders are eager to help Democratic President Joe Biden reach his goal of having all American adults eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.

But Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said Wednesday that result largely depends on Indiana receiving sufficient vaccine supply through the federal government, and she's concerned Indiana may not be getting its fair share.

"Indiana has several thousand doses less than many states and that gap seems to be widening," Box said.

For example, Box noted the U.S. Centers for Disease Control Vaccine Tracker shows Indiana lagging all of its neighboring states for the number of vaccine doses delivered to Indiana by the federal government per 100,000 residents.

"We have said all along that the one thing that limits our ability to open vaccine eligibility more broadly is the amount of vaccine Indiana is receiving each week," Box said. "The federal government determines our allocation. We always seek as many doses as possible."

Box said she's been told Indiana can expect a substantial increase in vaccine supply in late March or early April.