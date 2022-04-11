WATCH NOW: Hoosier takes helm as US ambassador at Vatican

Former Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly officially was recognized by Pope Francis on Monday as the new United States ambassador to the Holy See.

The Hoosier Democrat presented his ambassadorial credentials to the leader of the Roman Catholic Church during a meeting at the Vatican to become the 12th American representative to the tiny city-state that is headquarters for a religion practiced by some 1.3 billion people around the world.

Donnelly is a Catholic and the first person from Indiana to serve as United States ambassador at the Vatican.

He was nominated for the post in October by Democratic President Joe Biden, the second Catholic president in American history, and unanimously confirmed by the Senate in January.

"My family and I are proud to be members of the Catholic faith, and through my years of public service, the church has been a core part of my life and my values," Donnelly said.

Donnelly begins his job during the holiest week in the Christian year as believers commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday and celebrate Christ's resurrection on Easter Sunday.

Looking ahead, Donnelly said his goals as ambassador include strengthening the relationship between the United States and the Holy See, especially both countries' commitments to defending human rights and religious freedom, combating human trafficking, caring for the environment and advancing peace and security around the world.

"As U.S. ambassador to the Holy See, I will do all I can to ensure that the United States and the Vatican work together to advance human rights and dignity," Donnelly said.

Donnelly is living in Rome, Italy, with his wife, Jill, while he represents the United States at the Vatican. He said he hopes to enjoy many visits from his two children and new grandchild while overseas.

The former Granger resident earned his bachelor's and law degrees in South Bend at the University of Notre Dame, one of the premier Catholic higher education institutions in the world.

Donnelly represented Indiana in the U.S. Senate from 2013 to 2019. He lost his 2018 reelection bid to U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., and has since worked at the Washington, D.C., law and lobbying firm Akin Gump and as a professor at Notre Dame.

Prior to his Senate tenure, Donnelly served as congressman for eastern Porter County, LaPorte County and north-central Indiana from 2007 to 2013 and spent four years as a governing board member for Marian High School, a Catholic institution located in Mishawaka.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.