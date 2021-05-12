 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Hoosiers age 12-15 eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Thursday
urgent

WATCH NOW: Hoosiers age 12-15 eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Thursday

Hoosiers age 12-15 eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Thursday

Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, announces Hoosier parents of boys and girls ages 12 to 15 can take their children to be immunized against COVID-19 beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday at any Indiana vaccination site offering the Pfizer vaccine.

 Screenshot

Parents of boys and girls ages 12 to 15 can take their children to be immunized against COVID-19 beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday at any Indiana vaccination site offering the Pfizer vaccine.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unanimously agreed Wednesday to reduce the minimum eligibility age for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to 12 from 16, after the Food and Drug Administration determined it was safe and effective to use in younger people.

In Northwest Indiana, dozens of hospitals, health clinics and retail pharmacies have Pfizer vaccine doses available to anyone who walks in their doors. Also, a vaccine appointment may be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.

There is no cost to receive the vaccine or the second dose required three weeks later for full immunity. Indiana residency also is not required to be vaccinated in the Hoosier State, though children must be accompanied by a parent to the vaccine site.

Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, urged parents to get their teenage children vaccinated as soon as possible to both reduce the chances they'll be hospitalized or die from COVID-19, and help their schools and the state get closer to returning to normal.

"One of the more important reasons to get your child immunized is that if they do get exposed to COVID-19 they're not going to have to be quarantined, they don't have miss school, they don't have to worry about not getting to do their athletic events," Box said.

Likewise, Box is recommending the nearly 60% of Hoosier adults who are not yet fully vaccinated to make sure they get their second shot, or begin the vaccination process to stay ahead of the continuing spread of more infectious coronavirus variants.

"Vaccines work, and they represent a return to the normality that we all crave," Box said. "I continue to encourage every Hoosier to take advantage of the more than 700 locations around the state that are now offering free COVID-19 vaccines."

A complete list of Indiana vaccine sites is online at ourshot.in.gov. Similar to Pfizer, the Moderna vaccine needs two doses for full immunity, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only a single shot. Both Moderna and J&J are limited to age 18 and up.

Ride along with LaPorte Police Specialist Justin Dyer as he patrols the streets of LaPorte.

Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer at the Indiana Department of Health, said studies show all three vaccines are incredibly effective as unvaccinated Hoosiers comprise 99.3% of COVID-19 cases in Indiana.

"If you are not vaccinated, your odds of getting COVID are 1 in 29, while your odds of being hospitalized with COVID are approximately 1 in 525," Weaver said. "But if you're fully immunized, your odds of being hospitalized decrease to 1 in 50,394."

"Please don't gamble with your health or the health of your loved ones."

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden hosts 'big four' Congressional leaders at WH

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts