WATCH NOW: Hoosiers age 12-15 eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Thursday

Parents of boys and girls ages 12 to 15 can take their children to be immunized against COVID-19 beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday at any Indiana vaccination site offering the Pfizer vaccine.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unanimously agreed Wednesday to reduce the minimum eligibility age for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to 12 from 16, after the Food and Drug Administration determined it was safe and effective to use in younger people.

In Northwest Indiana, dozens of hospitals, health clinics and retail pharmacies have Pfizer vaccine doses available to anyone who walks in their doors. Also, a vaccine appointment may be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.

There is no cost to receive the vaccine or the second dose required three weeks later for full immunity. Indiana residency also is not required to be vaccinated in the Hoosier State, though children must be accompanied by a parent to the vaccine site.

Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, urged parents to get their teenage children vaccinated as soon as possible to both reduce the chances they'll be hospitalized or die from COVID-19, and help their schools and the state get closer to returning to normal.