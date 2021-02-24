WATCH NOW: Indiana COVID-19 emergency poised to begin second year

All five Northwest Indiana counties currently are at the “yellow” advisory level, meaning social gatherings are limited to 100 people. That cap will increase to 250 as each county achieves the “blue” designation, the next and highest rung on the ladder.

At yellow, businesses are generally not otherwise restricted in any ways provided they follow the directives for face mask use, social distancing, sanitation and other COVID-19 prevention measures that have been in place for much of the last year.

Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said those efforts — stepped up during the holiday surge in COVID-19 cases — appear to be paying off.

She said Indiana’s COVID-19 test positivity rate was just 4.1% Wednesday, down from 4.7% a week ago, and well below the Dec. 2 peak of 16.8%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations also have dropped below 900 for the first time since last September, and the 873 Hoosiers currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is one-fourth the 3,460 Hoosiers hospitalized at the Nov. 30 peak, she said.

Box also credited the decline to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine program that so far has fully immunized 482,564 Hoosiers and gotten at least the first dose of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of 920,930 Hoosiers.