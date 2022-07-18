WATCH NOW: Indiana ends 'unprecedented' budget year with $6.1B in reserves

State taxes on higher wages and greater consumer spending tied in part to the federal aid fueling the post-pandemic economic recovery have propelled Indiana's finances into the stratosphere.

Indiana officials last week closed the books on the state's 2022 budget year, and not only did revenue exceed spending during the July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, period by a whopping $3.9 billion, but Indiana's reserve accounts soared to a record $6.1 billion, according to the State Budget Agency.

"Indiana's economy is growing at an unprecedented rate due to the lowest unemployment rate in state history, higher-than-expected income tax revenues, and growing our state's gross domestic product at a faster rate than the national average while meeting the essential needs of Hoosiers," said Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

At the request of the governor, the Republican-controlled General Assembly will convene July 25 to consider returning $1 billion of the surplus to Hoosier taxpayers in the form of $225 payments to each eligible adult in the state.

That money would be on top of the $125 automatic taxpayer refund that's in the process of being distributed as a result of the higher-than-expected state budget reserves at the end of the 2021 budget year.

Republican State Auditor Tera Klutz confirmed Friday that 99% of the $125 payments to Hoosiers with electronic bank information on file with the Department of Revenue have been issued.

However, she said a shortage of secure check paper has delayed until mid-August the printing of the 1.7 million paper checks set to be issued to eligible Hoosiers who did not receive their $125 through direct deposit.

Klutz said that once the paper is obtained, it will take 35 business days to send out all the checks. She said that if the Legislature in the meantime approves the governor's plan for a second taxpayer refund, the payments likely will be combined into a single check to minimize state spending on printing and mailing.

"We're ready to start printing as soon as we get the paper check supply," Klutz said.

Cris Johnston, a Crown Point native who leads the governor's Office of Management and Budget, said Indiana's unprecedented annual surplus and combined reserve balances make Holcomb "very comfortable" with the idea of immediately sending $1 billion back to Hoosier taxpayers.

"The state has an opportunity to return tax dollars to Hoosier taxpayers, maintain adequate reserves and build a sound biennium budget plan," Johnston said.

Johnston said the governor never was on board with a Democratic proposal to instead temporarily suspend the state's record-high gasoline taxes because Holcomb considers direct payments to be "the most efficient and effective means to get money back to the taxpayer's pocketbooks."

A 2021 state law also requires Indiana deposit $2.5 billion in its pay-as-you-go teacher pension account to bring it closer to fully funded status and reduce the need for future General Fund appropriations — freeing up additional state funds for other purposes in subsequent budget years.

"The state of Indiana remains fiscally strong and continues to prove it has a reputation for being financially disciplined, paying down both debt and pension obligations early which keeps Indiana one of the lowest debt per capita states in the nation," Johnston said.

Even with the taxpayer refund and pension pay down, along with the July 1 elimination of the state's utility receipts tax and the coming Jan. 1 reduction in the personal income tax rate to 3.15% from 3.23%, Indiana still is projected to end its new budget year on June 30, 2023, with an annual surplus of approximately $2 billion and reserve balances topping $5 billion, or about $3 billion more than usual.

That could change, however, depending on how much money the governor and Hoosier lawmakers decide to spend during the four-month regular legislative session that's set to begin meeting on a daily basis in early January.

"I plan to present a biennium budget that will address more support for our public health system, salary increases for state employees, additional funding in K-12 education and another round of funds dedicated to the READI program to help local communities improve their overall quality of life," Holcomb said.

Legislative leaders, on the other hand, seem less interested in increasing state spending, and Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, wouldn't specifically commit to approving a second taxpayer refund during the upcoming special session that's otherwise likely to be dominated by proposals to further restrict abortion access in the Hoosier State.

"My caucus members and I remain open to taking action that will help Hoosiers deal with the economic pressures they are facing thanks to the liberal D.C. policies that have resulted in record-high inflation," Bray said. "Senate Republicans are considering a package that can provide relief to Hoosiers in multiple ways while continuing to pay down our outstanding debt."

Across the rotunda, House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, said his chamber definitely will advance legislation providing for $225 payments to eligible Hoosier taxpayers.

"Hoosiers continue to struggle under shockingly high inflation as our nation's leadership continues to fail us. We intend to provide relief by approving an automatic taxpayer refund," Huston said.

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said he hopes Hoosier lawmakers also will use the opportunity created by unprecedented state resources to meet key needs and finally help Hoosiers struggling to make ends meet.

"With these funds, we could and should be making much-needed investments in education, public safety, health care and other essential social infrastructure areas to support Hoosiers and their families," Melton said.

"I'm especially concerned about our lack of progress in educational attainment and the impact that failure has on our economic future. I'll be fighting alongside my caucus during the upcoming special and budget sessions to push for ongoing, long-term relief for Hoosiers with a focus on critical areas of need in our state," he added.