WATCH NOW: Indiana expanding vaccine eligibility to all school personnel of any age starting Monday

“I think that teachers would have felt much better if he had (done) it way down the track. I mean, why now? Why didn’t he do it a long time ago?” Dunham said.

“Teachers appreciate it. I want my teachers vaccinated. They want to be vaccinated, but teachers are basically hustling for vaccinations, and that’s not right. Hopefully, he’ll do better next time by his teachers.”

Others eligible to receive the vaccine include Hoosiers age 50 and older, health care personnel, nursing home residents and staff, first responders, and individuals of any age invited by the Indiana Department of Health to set up a vaccine appointment due to a specific chronic health condition.

A complete list of eligible health conditions is online at ourshot.in.gov.

Vaccine appointments can be scheduled at any of 445 sites across the state, including hospitals, clinics, local health departments and some retail pharmacies. Each site sets its own hours and days of service.

In Northwest Indiana, there are 20 immunization sites in Lake County, six in Porter County, eight in LaPorte County, one in Newton County and two in Jasper County.