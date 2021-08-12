WATCH NOW: Indiana first kitten, Topper, debuts at the Governor's Residence

Indiana's first dog Henry Holcomb wasn't kitten when he said he found a purr-fect stand-in for his popular social media presence while he recovers from surgery to replace a torn cruciate ligament in his back left leg.
On Thursday, the @FirstDogHenry Twitter and Facebook accounts introduced Hoosiers to Indiana's first kitten, Topper — so named for her habit of climbing to the top of the very tall trees at the Governor's Residence in Indianapolis.
"The cat is outta the bag!" said Topper, a 4-month-old kitten who has been living with "Dad" and "Mom," also known as Gov. Eric Holcomb and Janet Holcomb, Indiana's first lady, for the past five weeks.
Topper said besides climbing trees, her other favorite activities include taking cat naps and pestering Henry — "Although Mom and Dad have been making me leave him alone while he's recovering from surgery," Topper said.
"I have many cat toys that I could play with, but the curtain pulls and a ball of tape my Mom made for me offer endless hours of entertainment."
Henry said at first he was hesitant to allow Topper to temporarily take his place on social media. But, in the end, he said the new first kitten was "very purr-suasive."
His online friends and followers also seemed taken with the new addition to Indiana's first family with several calling Topper "cute" and "adorable" in replies to her debut, even as they acknowledged Henry always will be the state's "top dog."
The canine-in-chief, a miniature schnauzer, celebrated his 10th birthday in November. Janet Holcomb said Henry is a perfect mascot for Indiana "because he is a true Hoosier at heart."
"He is friendly, welcoming and eternally optimistic. He works hard and takes his job of first dog very seriously," she said. "His responsibilities include watching over his Mom and Dad, greeting visitors at the Governor's Residence, keeping the squirrels at bay, and in non-COVID times, traveling and attending events."
For meow though, Henry said he's content to enjoy post-surgery treats and scratchies while Topper takes over many of his duties.
14 times Indiana's first dog Henry Holcomb was super precious in October 2017
It's a lot of work being Indiana's canine-in chief, but miniature schnauzer Henry Holcomb proves every day that he's up to the task.
Here are 14 instances in October that the Indiana "ambassa-dog," owned by Gov. Eric Holcomb and first lady Janet Holcomb, was cute as can be.
Follow Henry Holcomb on Twitter.