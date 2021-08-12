WATCH NOW: Indiana first kitten, Topper, debuts at the Governor's Residence

Indiana's first dog Henry Holcomb wasn't kitten when he said he found a purr-fect stand-in for his popular social media presence while he recovers from surgery to replace a torn cruciate ligament in his back left leg.

On Thursday, the @FirstDogHenry Twitter and Facebook accounts introduced Hoosiers to Indiana's first kitten, Topper — so named for her habit of climbing to the top of the very tall trees at the Governor's Residence in Indianapolis.

"The cat is outta the bag!" said Topper, a 4-month-old kitten who has been living with "Dad" and "Mom," also known as Gov. Eric Holcomb and Janet Holcomb, Indiana's first lady, for the past five weeks.

Topper said besides climbing trees, her other favorite activities include taking cat naps and pestering Henry — "Although Mom and Dad have been making me leave him alone while he's recovering from surgery," Topper said.

"I have many cat toys that I could play with, but the curtain pulls and a ball of tape my Mom made for me offer endless hours of entertainment."

Henry said at first he was hesitant to allow Topper to temporarily take his place on social media. But, in the end, he said the new first kitten was "very purr-suasive."