WATCH NOW: Indiana General Assembly seeking interns for 2022 legislative session

Hoosier lawmakers are encouraging Northwest Indiana college students and recent graduates to apply to work as paid interns at the Statehouse during the 2022 General Assembly.
Interns work on the front lines of the legislative process serving alongside elected officials in committees and the House and Senate chambers, researching pressing state issues, responding to constituent inquiries, producing media content and tracking proposals.
"Our internships are a valuable opportunity for current college students and recent graduates to expand their professional network, especially if they are passionate about public service," said state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso.
"Working directly alongside legislators and staff allows them to meet and have conversations with experts and advocates from across the state."
The internships are full-time positions that require daily attendance at the Statehouse from early January until the legislative session ends in mid-March.
Interns are paid $750 every two weeks and can earn college credit for their experience. The four top interns also receive a $3,000 college scholarship. Interns are responsible for their own housing and transportation.
"Interning is a great opportunity to strengthen skills that are valuable in the competitive job market," said state Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron.
"We also often look to our interns to join our staff full time, whether as legislative assistants, press secretaries or policy analysts. For me, it's always exciting to watch interns grow professionally throughout the years."
Interns generally can request to work in legislative services, policy analysis, fiscal analysis, media relations, video production or information technology.
"Interns come from all areas of the state and have various career goals," said state Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point.
"Whether a student plans to attend law school, wants to launch their own business or hopes to become a news anchor, interning (at the Statehouse) can help build a solid foundation as they set themselves up for success."
No specific college major is required to be an intern. Applicants are evaluated based on their academic record, work experience, writing sample, recommendations and other skills.
"This internship is a unique and rewarding experience," said House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne.
"Interns are given the opportunity to interact with lawmakers as they create new state laws and gain rare insight into the legislative process. Having this experience on your resume can open the door to a career in politics, communications, advocacy and many other fields."
Statehouse interns work only in one chamber and for one political party. Each caucus — House Republicans, House Democrats, Senate Republicans and Senate Democrats — hires its own interns.
More information about the internship programs, including applications, is available by clicking the "Session" tab on the General Assembly website at: iga.in.gov.
All Statehouse internship applications are due by Oct. 31.