WATCH NOW: Indiana General Assembly seeking interns for 2022 legislative session

"We also often look to our interns to join our staff full time, whether as legislative assistants, press secretaries or policy analysts. For me, it's always exciting to watch interns grow professionally throughout the years."

Interns generally can request to work in legislative services, policy analysis, fiscal analysis, media relations, video production or information technology.

"Interns come from all areas of the state and have various career goals," said state Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point.

"Whether a student plans to attend law school, wants to launch their own business or hopes to become a news anchor, interning (at the Statehouse) can help build a solid foundation as they set themselves up for success."

No specific college major is required to be an intern. Applicants are evaluated based on their academic record, work experience, writing sample, recommendations and other skills.

"This internship is a unique and rewarding experience," said House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne.