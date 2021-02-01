WATCH NOW: Indiana lawmakers may hike cigarette tax by $1 per pack

State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, is leading a Statehouse effort to reduce Hoosier smoking rates by seeking to increase Indiana’s cigarette tax by $1 per pack.
Olthoff told the House Public Health Committee on Monday that 1 in 5 Indiana adults are smokers, along with 23% of high school students, and they’re disproportionately driving up health care costs and cancer rates in the state, while reducing worker productivity.
"Our desire is to drive a new wave of smoking cessation and prevention, especially for our Indiana youth," Olthoff said.
The Republican explained the $1 per pack cigarette tax hike in House Bill 1434 is high enough to discourage younger Hoosiers from continuing or taking up the habit, and likewise should spur many adult smokers to consider scaling back or quitting smoking altogether.
"It's been proven that when you raise the price less people want to pay that, and it helps them want to stop smoking," Olthoff said.
The legislation also would impose an 8 cents per milliliter tax on e-liquid products containing nicotine that are used for vaping with electronic cigarettes.
The cigarette tax hike is supported by many Indiana health organizations and the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, which actually is hoping for a $2 per pack increase.
Olthoff said a $1 per pack hike is more reasonable since it will take some time for Hoosiers addicted to smoking to kick the habit.
"If you're addicted, that's not something you can just put aside tomorrow,” Olthoff said. "So I don't want to impose that on them so strongly at a higher rate."
The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency estimates a $1 per pack cigarette tax increase will grow current state revenue by at least $172 million during the 2022 budget year, which begins July 1, and by $182 million in 2023.
Most of that revenue simply would be deposited in the state's General Fund that's used to pay for education, Medicaid, prisons, state parks and nearly everything else Indiana government does.
That didn’t sit right with state Rep. Brad Barrett, R-Richmond, the committee chairman, and several Democratic members of the House health panel.
Barrett said he believes the money should be directed specifically at health programs, including tobacco cessation, and he decided to postpone a committee vote on advancing the proposal until at least next week while a plan for changing the distribution of the funds is formulated.
Similar cigarette tax hikes recommended in prior years by the health committees in the House and Senate faltered in the House Ways and Means Committee and Senate Appropriations Committee after the plans for spending the revenue were deemed inadequate by the state budget gurus.
The legislation was opposed by, among others, the 2020 Libertarian Party nominee for Indiana governor, Donald Rainwater.
He said it’s counterproductive to raise a tax that will further reduce sales at already struggling Indiana small businesses. He also said it's wrong, and potentially a slippery slope, for state legislators to use tax policy to "socially engineer" the behavior of Hoosiers.
"Does it just stop with nicotine? If not, where does it stop?" Rainwater asked.
Indiana's current $1 per pack cigarette tax is considerably less than neighboring Illinois' $2.98 per pack cigarette tax, and would remain so even if Indiana's cigarette tax grows to a total of $2 per pack.
Region tobacco shops also likely would continue attracting out-of-state customers, since cigarettes sold in Cook County ($3) and Chicago ($1.18) are subject to additional local cigarette taxes on every pack sold in those jurisdictions.