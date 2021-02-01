WATCH NOW: Indiana lawmakers may hike cigarette tax by $1 per pack

Olthoff said a $1 per pack hike is more reasonable since it will take some time for Hoosiers addicted to smoking to kick the habit.

"If you're addicted, that's not something you can just put aside tomorrow,” Olthoff said. "So I don't want to impose that on them so strongly at a higher rate."

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency estimates a $1 per pack cigarette tax increase will grow current state revenue by at least $172 million during the 2022 budget year, which begins July 1, and by $182 million in 2023.

Most of that revenue simply would be deposited in the state's General Fund that's used to pay for education, Medicaid, prisons, state parks and nearly everything else Indiana government does.

That didn’t sit right with state Rep. Brad Barrett, R-Richmond, the committee chairman, and several Democratic members of the House health panel.

Barrett said he believes the money should be directed specifically at health programs, including tobacco cessation, and he decided to postpone a committee vote on advancing the proposal until at least next week while a plan for changing the distribution of the funds is formulated.