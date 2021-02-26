WATCH NOW: Indiana lieutenant governor gets 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday and now is considered fully immunized against the coronavirus.

The 68-year-old Republican got the shot at Evansville's Deaconess Downtown Clinic vaccine site exactly three weeks after she received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is one tool we have to help Hoosiers end this pandemic and return to a sense of normalcy," Crouch said.

"Thank you to the healthcare workers who helped administer my vaccination, and I encourage eligible Hoosiers to schedule an appointment and help keep themselves healthy with this extra layer of protection. Registering online was easy and only took me a couple of minutes."

Any Hoosier age 60 and older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to health care workers, nursing homes residents and staff, and first responders.

Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.