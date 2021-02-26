WATCH NOW: Indiana lieutenant governor gets 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday and now is considered fully immunized against the coronavirus.
The 68-year-old Republican got the shot at Evansville's Deaconess Downtown Clinic vaccine site exactly three weeks after she received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
"The COVID-19 vaccine is one tool we have to help Hoosiers end this pandemic and return to a sense of normalcy," Crouch said.
"Thank you to the healthcare workers who helped administer my vaccination, and I encourage eligible Hoosiers to schedule an appointment and help keep themselves healthy with this extra layer of protection. Registering online was easy and only took me a couple of minutes."
Any Hoosier age 60 and older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to health care workers, nursing homes residents and staff, and first responders.
Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who is 52 years old, has not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 because he does not currently qualify due to his age.
Earlier this week, state health officials said the next eligible group will be Hoosiers age 50 to 59, along with some 51,000 Indiana residents of any age with specific, significant medical issues who will be contacted to receive the vaccine.
Indiana has implemented an age-based distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine since records show Hoosiers age 60 and up account for nearly two-thirds of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 93% of COVID-19 deaths in the state.