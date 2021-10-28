WATCH NOW: Indiana ready to administer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11

The federal government currently is recommending booster shots for people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago and are age 65 and up, have an underlying health condition, or regularly work around unvaccinated people.

A booster shot also is recommended for anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Box said she sees no reason for any Hoosier interested in getting a booster shot to continue waiting if it's already been six months since their Pfizer/Moderna shots, or two months post-J&J, because Indiana has sufficient vaccine and booster supply.

"I think that anybody who really would like to have a booster should feel free to sign up and get a booster if they want one," Box said.

She said all Hoosiers getting a COVID-19 vaccine, or a booster shot, should also consider getting a flu shot at the same time, since the flu is likely to spread more this year compared to last year with fewer people regularly wearing face masks in public places and because Indiana's hospital patient count still is above normal despite the declining number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.