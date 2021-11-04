WATCH NOW: Indiana Republicans vow legal challenge to COVID-19 safety measures

Biden explained the mandates are needed to ensure enough Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19 to finally put the coronavirus in the rear-view mirror and get America working again.

"The virus will not go away by itself, or because we wish it away: we have to act. Vaccination is the single best pathway out of this pandemic," Biden said. "And vaccination requirements are nothing new. We've been living with them throughout our lives for all sorts of diseases. Safety rules in the workplace are nothing new either."

"With today's actions, we now have requirements to protect people from something that has taken the lives of 750,000 Americans."

Rokita dismissed the president's concerns about workplace safety and COVID-19 deaths as merely a convenient excuse for the federal government to intrude into Hoosiers' lives.

"It (COVID-19) has been with us for years now, quite literally," Rokita said. "This is not a workplace issue. It's been with us. It's been with us at our homes, it's been with us on our sports teams, it's been with us in our kids' schools, it's been with us everywhere."