WATCH NOW: Indiana senator condemns new federal face mask recommendations

He said instead of a federal face mask directive it should be up to local communities, and private-sector businesses, to decide whether face masks should be required, and to whom the requirement should apply.

"I'm going to be a voice for saying, hey, let this be solved at the grassroots level," Braun said. "My observation is when you put the task to businesses and Main Street, they did everything to keep their employees and customers safe."

Braun did not acknowledge in his brief statement that Indiana businesses have no incentive to minimize the spread of COVID-19 since Senate Enrolled Act 1 — enacted in February by the Republican-controlled General Assembly — provides businesses civil legal immunity for all but gross negligence, or willful or wanton misconduct, relating to coronavirus infections.

Instead, Braun claimed the federal face mask directive will lead to more "bailouts" of Biden-supporting "blue states," even though records show Indiana reaped more than $5 billion in federal COVID-19 recovery aid that the state's Republican leaders are using to increase education funding, invest in infrastructure, pay off debt and grow the state's financial reserves.