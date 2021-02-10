WATCH NOW: Indiana sticking with age-based COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

“These Hoosiers have four- to 10-times increased risk of death if they were to be infected with COVID-19, based on our own state, and international, data,” Weaver said.

“We will be working with medical providers who treat these individuals, and the associations that serve these people with these conditions, to identify the best way to reach out to these individuals — directly — when they are eligible.”

The state’s focus on age- and condition-based distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine isn’t sitting well with the Indiana Democratic Party, which repeatedly has condemned Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and his team for not putting school teachers at the front of the line.

“Indiana’s teachers are essential workers, and the faster they receive a vaccine, the quicker we can return to some sense of normalcy in our public schools,” said John Zody, Indiana Democratic chairman.

“The problem is, it’s hard to have confidence in Gov. Holcomb because time and again he’s ignored our public school teachers and has refused to treat them with the respect they deserve. Prioritize our teachers for a change, Governor.”