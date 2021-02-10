WATCH NOW: Indiana sticking with age-based COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

Indiana COVID-19 press conference for Feb. 10, 2021
Indiana will not be distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to workers in specific occupations, such as teachers, at any point in the near future.
State officials confirmed Wednesday the Hoosier State will continue prioritizing individuals most at risk of hospitalization or death from COVID-19 in deciding who is next eligible to receive the vaccine.
Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said eligibility this week remains limited to people 65 and older, along with front-line health care workers and first responders.
Eligible Hoosiers can make an appointment to receive the free vaccine at the ourshot.in.gov website, or by calling 211. An appointment for the second vaccine dose will be scheduled when a person receives the first dose
Box said limited vaccine supplies coming to the state from the federal government — about 100,000 doses a week — prevent Indiana from immediately adding a new age group for vaccine eligibility.
However, she said the 432,000 Hoosiers ages 60 to 64 will be the next group invited to make appointments to receive the vaccine once Indiana is confident it will have enough doses to serve them.
Data show Hoosiers 60 and older account for approximately two-thirds of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 93% of COVID-19 deaths in Indiana.
Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer at the State Department of Health, said Indiana’s vaccination plan always has focused on getting the vaccine to those individuals whose age or health conditions make them most susceptible to the coronavirus.
As a result, after people age 60 to 64 are vaccine eligible, Weaver said the next eligibility group will be Hoosiers age 50 to 59, along with some 51,000 Indiana residents of any age with specific, significant medical issues.
Weaver said people age 50 and older account for 82% of the high-risk health conditions in the state, such as lung disease, heart failure, coronary artery disease, Type II diabetes and obesity.
Moreover, she said people within the 50 to 59 age group are 30 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than people between the ages of 20 to 29, as well as four times more likely to be hospitalized.
“Nearly 858,000 Hoosiers are in their 50s, so expanding to this group will be a large undertaking that will require ample supplies of vaccine,” Weaver said. “I urge you to please be patient while we wait for those supplies to arrive.”
Weaver said the other group set for eligibility at the same time as 50- to 59-year-olds are Hoosiers who are active dialysis patients, have Down syndrome, organ transplant recipients, sickle cell disease patients, and individuals currently or recently in treatment for lung cancer, lymphoma, leukemia or multiple myeloma.
“These Hoosiers have four- to 10-times increased risk of death if they were to be infected with COVID-19, based on our own state, and international, data,” Weaver said.
“We will be working with medical providers who treat these individuals, and the associations that serve these people with these conditions, to identify the best way to reach out to these individuals — directly — when they are eligible.”
The state’s focus on age- and condition-based distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine isn’t sitting well with the Indiana Democratic Party, which repeatedly has condemned Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and his team for not putting school teachers at the front of the line.
“Indiana’s teachers are essential workers, and the faster they receive a vaccine, the quicker we can return to some sense of normalcy in our public schools,” said John Zody, Indiana Democratic chairman.
“The problem is, it’s hard to have confidence in Gov. Holcomb because time and again he’s ignored our public school teachers and has refused to treat them with the respect they deserve. Prioritize our teachers for a change, Governor.”
In response, the governor has pointed out more than 2 million Indiana workers are classified as “essential,” so opening the vaccine to all essential workers would be akin to a general distribution that would fail to protect those Hoosiers most likely to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, Box said more than 736,000 Hoosiers have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 41,074 Lake County residents, 19,044 people in Porter County, and 11,235 in LaPorte County.
Statewide, she said more than 258,000 Hoosiers have been injected with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and now are considered fully vaccinated.
An additional 81,000 nursing home residents and staff also have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and many both doses, under a separate federal program administered by CVS and Walgreens pharmacies.
Box also noted Indiana's COVID-19 hospitalizations and testing positivity rate both are considerably reduced compared to two months ago during the holiday surge in COVID-19 infections.
Nevertheless, she urged all Hoosiers to continue following COVID-19 prevention guidelines, including wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance, regularly washing hands and frequently touched surfaces, staying home if sick, and getting a COVID-19 test when symptomatic.