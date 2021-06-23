WATCH NOW: Indiana Supreme Court hears arguments over assessed value of Southlake Mall

A long-running dispute over the assessed value of Southlake Mall may continue for years to come, keeping Lake County and the city of Hobart potentially on the hook to pay the mall more than $12 million in property tax refunds.

During oral arguments at the Indiana Supreme Court Wednesday, several justices appeared to agree with mall attorney David Suess that Indiana law indisputably requires the county assessor to definitively prove its assessment is correct when a property's value increases more than 5% compared to the prior year, otherwise the assessment automatically returns to the prior amount.

Records show the Indiana Board of Tax Review did not unequivocally deem the mall's 177% valuation increase for the 2011-14 period, as calculated by the Lake County assessor, to be correct in all respects.

Instead, it mostly accepted the assessor's estimate of the mall's value and made some adjustments in consideration of the assessment prepared on behalf of the mall to craft a final, compromise valuation — an outcome largely affirmed in December by the Indiana Tax Court.

Suess insisted the board is not permitted by Indiana law to craft a compromise valuation. He said the Indiana Code requires the board to either find the assessor's valuation correct or else the valuation reverts to the prior year's assessment.