WATCH NOW: Indiana Supreme Court hears arguments over assessed value of Southlake Mall

A long-running dispute over the assessed value of Southlake Mall may continue for years to come, keeping Lake County and the city of Hobart potentially on the hook to pay the mall more than $12 million in property tax refunds.
During oral arguments at the Indiana Supreme Court Wednesday, several justices appeared to agree with mall attorney David Suess that Indiana law indisputably requires the county assessor to definitively prove its assessment is correct when a property's value increases more than 5% compared to the prior year, otherwise the assessment automatically returns to the prior amount.
Records show the Indiana Board of Tax Review did not unequivocally deem the mall's 177% valuation increase for the 2011-14 period, as calculated by the Lake County assessor, to be correct in all respects.
Instead, it mostly accepted the assessor's estimate of the mall's value and made some adjustments in consideration of the assessment prepared on behalf of the mall to craft a final, compromise valuation — an outcome largely affirmed in December by the Indiana Tax Court.
Suess insisted the board is not permitted by Indiana law to craft a compromise valuation. He said the Indiana Code requires the board to either find the assessor's valuation correct or else the valuation reverts to the prior year's assessment.
"In this case, they rejected central elements of the assessor's appraisal. It wasn't a minor correction or a minor error that they found," Suess said.
Chief Justice Loretta Rush, who lived in Munster as a child, said she doesn't see a way "around the textual requirements of the statute" — a sentiment that seemed to be shared by Justices Steven David, Mark Massa, and Geoffrey Slaughter, a Crown Point native.
Brian Cusimano, attorney for the Lake County assessor, insisted property appraisals are never an exact science. He argued the board acted correctly in finding the best possible valuation for Southlake Mall.
"We produced evidence in support of the value that was assigned to the property," Cusimano said.
In the end, Cusimano said if the state's high court has issues with how the mall's valuation was determined, it should return the case to the Board of Tax Review to do the work over in accordance with the statute.
Suess, meanwhile, urged the Supreme Court to definitively resolve the case after years of uncertainty by resetting the mall's valuation to the 2010 amount used for property tax purposes prior to Lake County's reassessment.
A Supreme Court ruling is expected before the end of the year, or in early 2022.