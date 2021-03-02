WATCH NOW: Indiana U.S. Sen. Todd Young running for second term in 2022

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., confirmed Tuesday he is running next year for a second term representing the Hoosier State in the U.S. Senate.

Young said in a video message he is proud of the "conservative results" he's delivered over the past five years. But a sustained effort is needed "to do the work it takes to make America great."

"This is not a slogan. It's the undertaking of our generation — no small task," Young said. "I'm running for reelection to see that a conservative vision becomes reality for the next generation of Hoosiers."

Young largely has toed the party line alongside Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., during his first term in the Senate, including twice voting to acquit Republican former President Donald Trump in impeachment trials alleging Trump abused his powers and incited an insurrection against the United States.

At the same time, Young has been a staunch advocate for Northwest Indiana on Capitol Hill.