WATCH NOW: Indiana U.S. Sen. Todd Young running for second term in 2022
U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., confirmed Tuesday he is running next year for a second term representing the Hoosier State in the U.S. Senate.
Young said in a video message he is proud of the "conservative results" he's delivered over the past five years. But a sustained effort is needed "to do the work it takes to make America great."
"This is not a slogan. It's the undertaking of our generation — no small task," Young said. "I'm running for reelection to see that a conservative vision becomes reality for the next generation of Hoosiers."
Young largely has toed the party line alongside Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., during his first term in the Senate, including twice voting to acquit Republican former President Donald Trump in impeachment trials alleging Trump abused his powers and incited an insurrection against the United States.
At the same time, Young has been a staunch advocate for Northwest Indiana on Capitol Hill.
Among other accomplishments, Young helped secure federal funding for the West Lake and Double-Track expansions of the South Shore Line, and he led the Senate effort to establish Indiana Dunes National Park.
Young said in a second six-year term he will fight to preserve Trump's immigration restrictions, reverse COVID-19 limitations on in-person school attendance and public gatherings, defend law enforcement officers, and stand up to Chinese influence in the U.S. economy.
"You can count on this, I will do everything I can to see America and Indiana are rebuilt, not remade," Young said.
Young's campaign seems focused for now on fundraising.
The U.S. Naval Academy graduate and Marine Corps member said he's seeking donations from supporters who he has dubbed, "Todd's Troops."
Federal campaign finance records show Young had nearly $2.4 million cash on hand for his 2022 campaign at the end of the 2020 reporting period.
He currently is unopposed in Indiana's Republican primary.
In 2016, Young defeated U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman, R-Howe, in the GOP contest to advance to the general election, where Young prevailed over Democratic former Indiana governor and U.S. Sen. Evan Bayh.
The only declared 2022 Democratic candidate, Haneefah Khaaliq, has no fundraising report on file with the Federal Election Commission.
Drew Anderson, Indiana Democratic Party spokesman, said Young's record as a Republican Party "Yes Man," and his failure to hold Trump accountable for his misdeeds, should not endear Young to Hoosier voters.
"For someone who promised Hoosiers that it takes a Marine to 'put America above ourselves,' why did ex-Marine Senator Young fail at this low threshold? It’s simple: Like the rest of the Indiana GOP, Senator Young has lost his morals and has no vision for Indiana, and it’s why Hoosiers should not trust him or his campaign rhetoric in 2022," Anderson said.