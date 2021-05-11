WATCH NOW: Jada Curry sworn is as Lynwood's first female mayor

LYNWOOD — Continuing a wave of historic change in south suburban local government, Jada Curry was sworn in Tuesday evening as the village's first female mayor.

Curry, who was elected to the village board in 2019, ousted four-term incumbent Mayor Eugene Williams in February's Democratic primary and ran unopposed in last month's general election.

Her swearing-in is just the latest to reshape the local political landscape. On May 1, Thaddeus Jones was sworn in as Calumet City's first black mayor; on May 4, Micaela Clark officially became Lansing's first black trustee; and on Saturday, Tiffany Henyard was sworn in as Dolton's first female mayor.

Curry said Vice President Kamala Harris' election last fall opened the door to the new wave of diversity around the area.

"I feel like she sort of started this trend and we're just keeping it going," Curry said after the swearing-in ceremony. "But I think what's happening is that it's one of those 'if you see it, you can achieve it' situations. So now we're seeing it and we're working towards it and we're achieving it."

Curry said she had been reflecting on the journey that culminated in her unseating Williams, who had been an elected official in Lynwood since 1995 — 10 years as trustee and 16 as mayor.