WATCH NOW: Legislation preserving Region access to Chicago children's hospitals headed to governor

State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, has delivered on his promise of ensuring Northwest Indiana children covered by Medicaid never are turned away from nearby Chicago children's hospitals.

The Indiana House voted 83-0 on Monday to send Slager’s House Enrolled Act 1305 to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law. It last month passed the Senate, 50-0.

The legislation increases the rates Indiana Medicaid pays to out-of-state children's hospitals for treating Hoosier children to more closely match the significantly higher rates Medicaid pays Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis for the same services.

Slager said he’s repeatedly heard from Region parents that the payment difference sometimes makes it difficult for their children to be seen at Chicago hospitals, forcing the parents to haul their sick child all the way to Indianapolis and somehow find care for other children still at home.

He explained that out-of-state children's hospitals always will treat a child in an emergency. But for long-term care those hospitals may refer a sick child and his or her family back to Indiana because it's often a money-losing proposition otherwise.