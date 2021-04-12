WATCH NOW: Legislation preserving Region access to Chicago children's hospitals headed to governor

State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, has delivered on his promise of ensuring Northwest Indiana children covered by Medicaid never are turned away from nearby Chicago children's hospitals.
The Indiana House voted 83-0 on Monday to send Slager’s House Enrolled Act 1305 to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law. It last month passed the Senate, 50-0.
The legislation increases the rates Indiana Medicaid pays to out-of-state children's hospitals for treating Hoosier children to more closely match the significantly higher rates Medicaid pays Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis for the same services.
Slager said he’s repeatedly heard from Region parents that the payment difference sometimes makes it difficult for their children to be seen at Chicago hospitals, forcing the parents to haul their sick child all the way to Indianapolis and somehow find care for other children still at home.
He explained that out-of-state children's hospitals always will treat a child in an emergency. But for long-term care those hospitals may refer a sick child and his or her family back to Indiana because it's often a money-losing proposition otherwise.
And it's not just Chicago hospitals, he said. Children's hospitals in Louisville, Kentucky and Cincinnati, Ohio, are similarly reluctant to treat Hoosier kids covered by Medicaid, even though they are the closest hospitals to large swaths of Hoosiers.
"For far too long, young Hoosiers and their families who are already facing medical challenges have been forced to endure added stress, and it's time the process is fixed. The emotional, physical and monetary tolls are overwhelming as they travel for treatment,” Slager said.
“With this legislation, which I hope will be signed into law in the coming days, we can really make a difference in the lives of struggling Hoosiers in our community who do not have easy access to medical care.”
The nonpartisan Legislative Service Agency estimates the additional payments to out-of-state children's hospitals could total between $1 million and $3 million a year, most of which would be paid by the federal government.
Indiana's share of the additional cost would be between $630,000 and $830,000 a year, according to LSA.
However, to ensure the program does not become a burden on Hoosier taxpayers, the Senate inserted a provision directing the State Budget Committee to review the costs after one year, and requiring a future General Assembly to renew the program if it is to continue beyond July 1, 2023.
State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, the Senate sponsor, said even a temporary fix will help Hoosier families living closer to out-of-state Medicaid facilities than any in-state options.
“Families with sick children should be focused on getting the best, most efficient care for their child, whether that care comes from an in-state or bordering state facility,” Bohacek said.
Slager made the children’s hospital issue the centerpiece of his successful “unfinished business” campaign in 2020 to reclaim his former House seat representing Dyer, Schererville, St. John and Griffith.
The uncertain cost of increasing Indiana Medicaid payments to out-of-state children’s hospitals thwarted Slager’s prior attempts to enact the policy while serving in the House from 2012 to 2018.