WATCH NOW: Longtime police chief David Hein, now Dyer town manager, aims to keep moving forward

Hein, who worked in both the town's police and fire departments, said he has first-hand knowledge of street ages, neighborhoods and issues within the town.

"I'm really looking forward to building on those strong points and continuing over here on the town manager side," he said.

Before the year is over, Hein said he would like to get a snapshot of Dyer from the town's department heads and understand what the day-to-day looks like for those officials.

His main goal, Hein said, is to "keep the boat in motion, in the right direction."

Looking ahead to the next five, 10 years, Hein said the town has to "fine-tune" the open spaces left.

"You're looking at filling in the open spaces in the business district with some businesses that are unique. You hear the cry all the time of, 'We want this type business, or we want that type business,'" Hein said.

"But Dyer's prided itself on having businesses that are unique to our area and not just the same ones over and over again."