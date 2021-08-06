 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Longtime police chief David Hein, now Dyer town manager, aims to keep moving forward
urgent

Dyer Town Manager David Hein shares his goals for the town in a sit-down interview with The Times. Video by Connor Burge. 

DYER — As a longtime town employee and community member, David Hein wants to see Dyer continue down a path of success. 

Hein, known as "Dyer Dave," recently took the helm of Dyer as town manager. He began the role July 5 after serving with the Dyer Police Department for 25 years

Thus far, the transition to the head of the town has been "action-packed," as he gets up to speed on the town's current projects, Hein said last week from his new office, where he was still unpacking. 

"One of the blessings I had is to continue in a different job, but in the same community, so I can still count on all my community ties to help me continue to be successful here in Dyer and get us to the next level," Hein said. 

That next level, Hein said, is building on the town's successes.

"We've created a pretty nice community here," Hein said. "We've been able to keep the hometown feel for a long time, and during some challenging times." 

Hein, who went to school and played youth sports in Dyer and delivered pizzas as a teenager in town, later said: "It's something to be said when my entire existence in life has been in this town."

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

Hein, who worked in both the town's police and fire departments, said he has first-hand knowledge of street ages, neighborhoods and issues within the town.

"I'm really looking forward to building on those strong points and continuing over here on the town manager side," he said. 

Before the year is over, Hein said he would like to get a snapshot of Dyer from the town's department heads and understand what the day-to-day looks like for those officials. 

His main goal, Hein said, is to "keep the boat in motion, in the right direction."

Looking ahead to the next five, 10 years, Hein said the town has to "fine-tune" the open spaces left. 

"You're looking at filling in the open spaces in the business district with some businesses that are unique. You hear the cry all the time of, 'We want this type business, or we want that type business,'" Hein said.

"But Dyer's prided itself on having businesses that are unique to our area and not just the same ones over and over again."

Fulfilling recreational needs also will come to fruition as the town completes its work on Central Park, which the town hopes will become a destination park that offers areas for soccer, baseball, softball and open space, Hein said. 

Along with improvements to Central Park, the town also has seen development pop up along Calumet Avenue with a new multi-million dollar senior living community, Cedarhurst of Dyer, opening in June.

That project, Hein said, left room for future retail space. 

"That's going to turn out to be a great project for the town of Dyer, and the Calumet corridor there," he said. 

As someone who likes being out in the community, Hein hopes to continue that presence at town events. 

"I think it's important for a town manager to be out with the residents and hear their opinions of it," Hein said. 

"One thing I learned in the police business is you're not going to make everybody happy, but you have to have some kind of answer and you have to stick by that answer that you're doing it for the right reasons," he added. 

