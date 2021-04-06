WATCH NOW: Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens in Gary with 2,000 shots available every day

"Working together we can beat this thing. We just have to do our part," McCain said. "Mayor Prince has been fully vaccinated; several members of the Gary Common Council have been vaccinated; I had my first dose, and my second dose is due April 15.

"I encourage all of our neighbors to do your part and get the shot."

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, echoed that sentiment. He called on all Northwest Indiana residents to take advantage of this opportunity made possible through legislation recently enacted by the Democratic-controlled Congress and signed into law by Democratic President Joe Biden.

"When I supported and voted for the American Rescue Plan this is what I envisioned. I envisioned our nation, our state, and local and city agencies coming together to make a difference," Mrvan said. "This vaccine makes a difference for our quality of life, and, most importantly, our health and economic recovery."

At the same time, state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, said partisanship doesn't matter to COVID-19, and no one should hesitate to get the vaccine or pass up the opportunity to be protected from serious illness or death from the coronavirus.