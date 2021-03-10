WATCH NOW: Michigan City mayor expresses regret over racial comments; council plans vote of no confidence

“I ask for your forgiveness, but also I ask for the opportunity to show that I am truly the mayor for all the people in Michigan City,” he said.

Parry didn’t allow questions, but promised a future news conference at which questions would be allowed.

“I’m greatly disappointed,” Lane said afterward. “It truly shows once again what type of heart you have, and that type of heart, we don’t want in this community, and we don’t want you leader of this great city.”

The diversity training should be focused on the mayor, Lane said. “He’s the one who needs diversity training. He’s the only one who made those comments.”

In the voicemail message, played over loudspeakers at Tuesday’s protest, Parry leaves a message for Lane, followed by a click and then, after he apparently believed the call had been disconnected, can be heard saying “They want a (expletive) audience, ya know. These black guys, they all want a (expletive) audience all the time.”

“Why did he make that racial statement? Why did he have to bring color into play?” Lane asked.

“Just because you forgive someone doesn’t mean you don’t hold them accountable for the comments they made,” Lane said.