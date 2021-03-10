WATCH NOW: Michigan City mayor expresses regret over racial comments; council plans vote of no confidence

MICHIGAN CITY — Mayor Duane Parry outlined steps he and the city are taking in response to criticism of allegedly racist remarks he left on a voicemail message for Pastor James Lane, who is black.
Lane, however, is not satisfied with Parry’s response, outlined in a news conference Wednesday afternoon in front of City Hall. Lane and his supporters demanded Parry’s resignation at a protest rally Tuesday beside City Hall.
City Council President Michael Mack, D-3rd, said a no-confidence vote is planned for Tuesday’s council meeting. He expects no shortage of cosponsors from the nine-member council.
“I cannot say the words to express my regret during the past week,” Parry, a Republican, said. “My words now cannot change what I said. However, my future actions can and will.”
After consulting his human resources director and other members of his team, Parry said he plans to immediately require diversity training for himself, his staff, his department heads and all employees. The mayor and his staff, including department heads, are to undergo yearly refresher training. Other city employees will be trained every two years.
In addition, he’s creating a position to assist him and act as his representative to the community. The Michigan City Spiritual Alliance, NAACP and City Council will have input into the selection of the individual, Parry said.
“I ask for your forgiveness, but also I ask for the opportunity to show that I am truly the mayor for all the people in Michigan City,” he said.
Parry didn’t allow questions, but promised a future news conference at which questions would be allowed.
“I’m greatly disappointed,” Lane said afterward. “It truly shows once again what type of heart you have, and that type of heart, we don’t want in this community, and we don’t want you leader of this great city.”
The diversity training should be focused on the mayor, Lane said. “He’s the one who needs diversity training. He’s the only one who made those comments.”
In the voicemail message, played over loudspeakers at Tuesday’s protest, Parry leaves a message for Lane, followed by a click and then, after he apparently believed the call had been disconnected, can be heard saying “They want a (expletive) audience, ya know. These black guys, they all want a (expletive) audience all the time.”
“Why did he make that racial statement? Why did he have to bring color into play?” Lane asked.
“Just because you forgive someone doesn’t mean you don’t hold them accountable for the comments they made,” Lane said.
Pastor David Ashley, of Redeemed Fellowship Church, said the Michigan City Spiritual Alliance is planning to pursue civil litigation against Parry. The group is considering protests at the mayor’s house as well.
“We’re working for the people he’s working for, the city of Michigan City,” Ashley said.
Pastor Dwayne Hurt of New Covenant Outreach Ministries said Parry didn’t say why he was sorry.
The voicemail to Lane was in response to the Michigan City Spiritual Alliance’s criticism of Parry’s public scolding of Police Chief Dion Campbell, who is black, over a fundraising letter for police charities that Campbell included in city water bills.
Mack is pursuing discussions on race relations. “We’re going to strike when it’s hot,” he said. “I’m optimistic. I really want to have a heightened conversation.”
