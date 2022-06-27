WATCH NOW: Mrvan credited for securing federal investments in Northwest Indiana

EAST CHICAGO — Tens of millions of dollars in federal funds secured this year by U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, for Region environment and economic development projects are beginning to flow into Northwest Indiana.

On Monday, local representatives of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the National Park Service and the Ports of Indiana took time to thank Mrvan for following through on his commitment to deliver the resources needed for the 1st Congressional District of Lake, Porter and northwest LaPorte counties to thrive.

"Every study or construction project that we do is specifically funded by Congress," said Col. Paul Culberson of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. "Congressman Mrvan has been instrumental in securing funding and appropriations for his district."

Culberson specifically credited Mrvan for earmarking $18.4 million in federal spending legislation to expand the capacity of the confined storage facility for material dredged from Indiana Harbor; $8.2 million for ongoing operations and maintenance at the harbor; $2.7 million for sand nourishment at Indiana Dunes National Park to reduce beach erosion; and $1.5 million to improve the Burns Waterway.

He said harbor dredging and removal of contaminated soil to the confined storage facility in East Chicago will enable the harbor to reach its maximum authorized depth and ensure shipping continues uninterrupted for another 25 to 30 years.

That's essential, Culberson explained, because Indiana Harbor directly supports $151 million in annual business revenue and 1,400 jobs, and the commodities handled at the harbor generate $17.7 billion in business revenue and support some 93,000 jobs across the Region.

"Without that funding, these projects would not exist," he said.

In addition, Culberson noted the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act backed by Mrvan is bringing another $7 million to repair the Lake Michigan breakwater at Michigan City, which will improve recreational opportunities along the shoreline and aid the Coast Guard in its mission.

The Army Corps also is working with local officials to complete water, sewer and stormwater projects in Hammond, Gary, Lake Station, Merrillville and Crown Point using another $10 million in federal funds obtained by Mrvan for water infrastructure.

"All of our projects are the result of a team effort, and this team includes not only the Army Corps of Engineers and the local leaders but the efforts of our federal partners and the efforts of Congressman Mrvan and his staff. It has been a privilege to be a part of this team," Culberson said.

Another happy team member is Superintendent Paul Labovitz of Indiana Dunes National Park, especially when he looks at the 250,000 cubic yards of sand recently added to the shoreline at the national park just west of Michigan City at Central Beach.

"With the lake receding a little bit, it's one of the most beautiful beaches in Indiana Dunes National Park right now," Labovitz said.

"So if you're looking to get away from the crowded beaches at the state park, or maybe West Beach, sneak a little further east to Central Beach or Mount Baldy, and the beaches are spectacular."

Labovitz said beach nourishment in the national park may help grow the park's 5 million annual visitors as well as the park's annual economic impact of more than $1 billion for Northwest Indiana.

"Indiana Dunes National Park is a treasure. It's one of the most visited national parks in the country; a lot of people are surprised to hear that. It's one of the most ecologically diverse places in North America," Labovitz said "Representative Mrvan, I know we have a friend in you with the National Park Service."

Andrea Hermer, chief operating officer at the Ports of Indiana, echoed that sentiment. She said Mrvan's focus on maintaining and growing shipping through the port at Burns Harbor has an immeasurable effect on business and jobs throughout Northwest Indiana.

"This is one of those areas sometimes that gets taken for granted. We don't take it for granted. We know how critically important it is," Hermer said.

"So we certainly appreciate the congressman and all the work that he does to make certain that we're not forgotten in this, so we can continue to invest."

Mrvan characteristically took the praise in stride and was quick to credit the partnerships and collaborations that made it possible.

He said his goal in bringing federal funds back to the Region is to ensure Northwest Indiana industries continue to succeed, and in so doing, provide livelihoods and improved quality of life for Northwest Indiana families.

"Those are environmental projects that lead to economic development," Mrvan said. "My mission from day one, when I chose to run for Congress, was to deliver for my district, environmentally and economically."

