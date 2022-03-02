WATCH NOW: Mrvan gets 'face time' with the president following State of the Union address

Northwest Indiana residents watching President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on television Tuesday night saw a familiar face greeting the nation's chief executive after he stepped down from the rostrum in the U.S. House chamber.

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, spent about 30 seconds chatting with the president live on CNN, MSNBC, C-SPAN and other national television networks as Biden shook hands with lawmakers and other federal officials following his annual speech to a joint session of Congress.

"I said to him, 'I'm Frank Mrvan, I represent Gary, Indiana, I'm co-chair of the Steel Caucus, and I want to thank you for the infrastructure bill for our district and also for the steel industry, and what that will do for Northwest Indiana's economy,'" Mrvan said.

"And I said, 'The infrastructure bill will have a transformational impact on our economy.' And he kind of hit me in the arm and said, 'That's what it's supposed to do,' and we shared a laugh," Mrvan said.

Mrvan said he also thanked Biden for inviting Joseph "JoJo" Burgess, of Washington, Pennsylvania, a new employee organization trainer at United Steelworkers Local 1557, to sit in the House gallery alongside First Lady Jill Biden, and for emphasizing the importance of American manufacturing, particularly steel manufacturing, in his State of the Union address.

In addition, Mrvan told the president he appreciates the COVID-19 relief provided by the American Rescue Plan: "It's done a lot for my cities and towns and counties."

"He said, 'Yes, and we have to do more,'" Mrvan said.

In an interview with The Times, Mrvan said it was pure happenstance he bumped into the president as Mrvan was making his way from his speech seat in the House gallery and out of the chamber.

"I was just there. I did not plan it. I saw an opportunity to be able to speak to him, and to be able to make sure that I had face time so he knew who I was and that I represented Northwest Indiana, and I took that opportunity," Mrvan said.

This was the second time Mrvan has attended a presidential address to Congress since being elected in 2020 to succeed retired U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, as Northwest Indiana's representative at the Capitol.

He said the experience never gets old: "I always realize where I came from and I am in great awe of being in this historical place, and the role that I have to be able to contribute to our democracy and to be in the place where we make the laws of our land."

"So I do pinch myself being a kid from Hammond," Mrvan said. "But I also have a real responsibility to act accordingly to make sure that we have a strong economy, to make sure that I'm doing all that I can to proactively preserve democracy, and to make sure that I'm delivering for my district."

To that end, Mrvan said he looks forward to Congress finalizing the America Competes Act to strengthen American manufacturing, combat inflation, reinvigorate domestic supply chains, and potentially establish Northwest Indiana as one of 15 "tech hubs" across the nation.

"I believe that is a very, very important piece of legislation that the president talked about, and I co-sponsored, and I want to see that signed into law," Mrvan said.

