WATCH NOW: Mrvan seeking $42M in federal funds for Northwest Indiana community projects

Records show Mrvan separately has requested $2 million for snowplows and firefighting equipment at the Gary/Chicago International Airport, $1.2 million to support job training programs at Ivy Tech Community College in East Chicago, and $682,000 to begin work on closing a gap in the Marquette Greenway Trail in Gary from Bridge Street to the Hammond border.

In addition, Mrvan is seeking $500,000 for technology upgrades at the Gary Police Department and $234,000 to equip a nursing simulation lab and ultrasound lab in the new health professionals training facility at the University of St. Francis in Crown Point.

The Democratic-controlled U.S. House this year ended a prohibition on so-called "earmarks" that was enacted by the Republican majority in 2011 as a way to cut "wasteful" spending and reduce the influence of special interest groups.

In practice, however, the earmark ban gave the White House more control over federal spending decisions, and generally made it more difficult for Congress to enact appropriations legislation because members often had no items of local interest included in the measures.