WATCH NOW: Mrvan seeking federal funds for child sexual abuse prevention research

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, is now working to combat child sexual abuse at the national level after leading the Region's response to the scourge during his 15-year tenure as trustee of Lake County's North Township.

The first-term congressman recently testified before a House subcommittee in favor of appropriating $10 million for child sexual abuse prevention research to be conducted next year by the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control.

Mrvan told the panel an estimated 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 13 boys in the United States are victims of child sexual abuse while growing up; a traumatic experience he said is associated with long-term physical and mental health issues over the course of their lifetimes.

Moreover, Mrvan said international data show the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the frequency of child sexual abuse, due in part to abusers having more access to victims and children having fewer options for reporting abuse and receiving treatment.

Mrvan explained the funding he's asking be included in the annual federal spending legislation, set to be approved later this year by the Democratic-controlled Congress, will support research clarifying risk factors leading to child sexual abuse and protective factors that prevent it.