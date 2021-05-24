 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Mrvan seeking federal funds for child sexual abuse prevention research
urgent

WATCH NOW: Mrvan seeking federal funds for child sexual abuse prevention research

Mrvan seeking federal funds for child sexual abuse prevention research

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, testifies during a virtual meeting of a U.S. House subcommittee in favor of appropriating $10 million for child sexual abuse prevention research to be conducted next year by the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control. Federal spending legislation for the 2022 budget year is due to be approved in coming months by the Democratic-controlled Congress.

 Screenshot

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, is now working to combat child sexual abuse at the national level after leading the Region's response to the scourge during his 15-year tenure as trustee of Lake County's North Township.

The first-term congressman recently testified before a House subcommittee in favor of appropriating $10 million for child sexual abuse prevention research to be conducted next year by the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control.

Mrvan told the panel an estimated 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 13 boys in the United States are victims of child sexual abuse while growing up; a traumatic experience he said is associated with long-term physical and mental health issues over the course of their lifetimes.

Moreover, Mrvan said international data show the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the frequency of child sexual abuse, due in part to abusers having more access to victims and children having fewer options for reporting abuse and receiving treatment.

Mrvan explained the funding he's asking be included in the annual federal spending legislation, set to be approved later this year by the Democratic-controlled Congress, will support research clarifying risk factors leading to child sexual abuse and protective factors that prevent it.

Ride along with LaPorte Police Specialist Justin Dyer as he patrols the streets of LaPorte.

"I believe that increasing funding for child sexual abuse prevention research activities will be a crucial investment in the continued fight to protect our most vulnerable population," Mrvan said.

"Most importantly, this research will be used to develop and disseminate effective prevention strategies to ensure that evidence-based intervention practices make it into the hands of parents, educators, youth-serving organizations, and other stakeholders dedicated to keeping children safe from sexual abuse."

Mrvan has experience in that realm after partnering with Indiana lawmakers in 2017 to expand statewide the "No More Secrets" child sexual abuse prevention campaign he began as township trustee.

Senate Enrolled Act 355, signed into law by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, requires students in kindergarten through 12th grade at every Indiana school — public and private — to receive annual instruction in identifying and preventing child abuse and child sexual abuse.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 24

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts