WATCH NOW: Mrvan seeking seat on powerful U.S. House Appropriations Committee

Northwest Indiana Congressman-elect Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, is wasting no time trying to secure an influential role in the U.S. House.
Last week, mere hours after Mrvan prevailed in a three-candidate race to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, he wrote a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., asking to take Visclosky's seat on the powerful House Appropriations Committee when the new Congress convenes in early January.
Mrvan said in his letter that he is uniquely qualified to oversee and manage all federal spending as a committee member because he has spent the past 15 years as North Township trustee helping people solve difficult problems with limited resources.
"I have seen firsthand through the diligence and institutional knowledge of Pete how this committee is at the heart of improving government services and making a positive difference in the lives of individuals and families in communities not just in Northwest Indiana, but across our nation and the world," Mrvan said.
"As a public servant, this is the committee that I am ready to dedicate my time, thoughts and passions on because I want to be a part of the work that ultimately implements and conducts oversight of programs that will address the pandemic and improve economic and educational opportunities for all."
First-term representatives rarely are appointed to the Appropriations Committee. But Mrvan may have an inside track given Visclosky's long tenure on the panel, his current chairmanship of its Defense Subcommittee, and the lack of any other committee members from Indiana.
Mrvan also said his first-hand experience helping financially struggling North Township residents pay for rent, light, heat and transportation, aiding the elderly facing high prescription drug costs, working to prevent child sexual abuse, and helping veterans obtain mental health services have more than prepared him to make similar decisions in Congress.
"I want to be on the House Appropriations Committee so that I can continue that type of service and use my empathetic listening skills and desire to do what is best for those in need to help solve problems," Mrvan said.
"I will always keep in mind the countless individuals and families I have assisted throughout my career when making decisions about funding allocations and directions in order to allow federal agencies and personnel to serve the public to the best of their abilities."
At the same time, Mrvan said in his letter that if a position on the Appropriations Committee is not available, his second choice would be to serve on the House Committee on Education and Labor.
"I believe that the ability to grow our economy with more good-paying job opportunities starts with a strong foundation of organized labor," Mrvan said. "Throughout my career, I have always made every effort to stand with organized labor and support all workers."
Indeed, Mrvan credited his June victory in the 14-candidate Democratic primary election to the support of the United Steelworkers, International Longshoreman's Association, American Federation of Teachers, and other labor organizations, along with Visclosky.
He said serving on the committee would enable him to help protect Northwest Indiana's steel and manufacturing industries and allow him to continue his involvement in the public education system.
"One of my signature legislative achievements was collaborating with teachers, school districts and Indiana legislators to establish the No More Secrets program. This program aims to protect children from sexual predators by facilitating conversations about body safety, internet safety and phone responsibility, and it currently educates and empowers students in every K-12 school in Indiana," Mrvan said.
In addition to being appointed to either of those panels, Mrvan told Pelosi he also would welcome the opportunity to serve on the House Veterans' Affairs Committee to continue being a trusted resource and advocate for military veterans, including his father, state Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond.
"In addition to being a state legislator for 40 years and the longest serving member of the Indiana General Assembly, (he) is a retired member of the U.S. Air Force," Mrvan said.
"He has instilled in me the values of servant leadership, hard work and collaboration, and I believe my first-hand knowledge of his experience and the perspectives of the countless veterans I have assisted through the trustee office will be of great value to the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs."
Assuming she is retained as House speaker, Pelosi is expected to officially assign House members to their committees early next year.
Letter: Frank J. Mrvan committee requests
