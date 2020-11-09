WATCH NOW: Mrvan seeking seat on powerful U.S. House Appropriations Committee

Mrvan also said his first-hand experience helping financially struggling North Township residents pay for rent, light, heat and transportation, aiding the elderly facing high prescription drug costs, working to prevent child sexual abuse, and helping veterans obtain mental health services have more than prepared him to make similar decisions in Congress.

"I want to be on the House Appropriations Committee so that I can continue that type of service and use my empathetic listening skills and desire to do what is best for those in need to help solve problems," Mrvan said.

"I will always keep in mind the countless individuals and families I have assisted throughout my career when making decisions about funding allocations and directions in order to allow federal agencies and personnel to serve the public to the best of their abilities."

At the same time, Mrvan said in his letter that if a position on the Appropriations Committee is not available, his second choice would be to serve on the House Committee on Education and Labor.

"I believe that the ability to grow our economy with more good-paying job opportunities starts with a strong foundation of organized labor," Mrvan said. "Throughout my career, I have always made every effort to stand with organized labor and support all workers."