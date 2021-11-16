 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Mrvan wins House OK for increased oversight of veteran health technology upgrade
WATCH NOW: Mrvan wins House OK for increased oversight of veteran health technology upgrade

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, is working to hold the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs accountable as the VA implements a $16 billion project to modernize the electronic health records of former military service members.

On Tuesday, Mrvan won unanimous House approval for House Bill 4591 requiring the VA provide Congress with quarterly reports assessing the full costs, performance metrics, and outcomes of its Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM) project.

"Our veterans deserve the best care and services available, and the American taxpayer deserves to know that Congress is providing careful oversight of the EHRM program and its costs," Mrvan said.

The bipartisan legislation originated in the Mrvan-led Subcommittee on Technology Modernization that operates under the 30-member House Veterans' Affairs Committee.

It now goes to the Senate for a decision on whether to advance the proposal to Democratic President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

"I encourage my Senate colleagues to pass this legislation as soon as possible, so we can provide VA with the appropriate direction to improve this program and ensure all veterans can access their earned care and benefits," Mrvan said.

