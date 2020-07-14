WATCH NOW: National campaign ad includes footage of armed bystanders at Crown Point protest

According to the Lincoln Project, the 30 second ad emphasizes the willingness of everyday Americans to find the courage to stand up and fight for what's right, notwithstanding the chance of COVID-19 infection, mass unemployment and the threat of violence.

Meanwhile, the Lincoln Project notes, Republican senators with a platform and the full force of the U.S. Constitution behind them, prefer to scuttle away in shame from Trump than risk a mean tweet by the Republican president.

"These Republicans know that Trump is unfit for office. They know what he’s doing to this country is wrong. Yet they say nothing. Their continuing silence is disqualifying," said Reed Galen, Lincoln Project co-founder.

The Lincoln Project is a political action committee founded by Republicans and former Republicans who oppose reelecting Trump for a second, four-year term in this year's general election.

Its up-to-the-minute ads have received endless attention on television and social media for repeatedly picking at Trump vulnerabilities on race relations, COVID-19 response and national security, among other issues.

According to the Lincoln Project's mission statement: "Electing Democrats who support the Constitution over Republicans who do not is a worthy effort."