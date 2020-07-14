WATCH NOW: National campaign ad includes footage of armed bystanders at Crown Point protest

CROWN POINT — It's a defining image of the racial justice protests in Northwest Indiana that followed the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on his neck.
Twenty-one white men and women, eight of whom are holding a firearm, stand in front of a white fence next to the Erie-Lackawanna Trail and alternately glare at or ignore a group of people, including Cedric Caschetta, a black man from Lowell carrying a sign reading "My Life Matters," departing a peaceful protest June 1 in Crown Point.
A video recording of the incident, where no laws apparently were broken, has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social media platforms around the world, records show.
It also now is featured in a national campaign ad, released Tuesday by the Lincoln Project, comparing Caschetta's "walk of courage" in Crown Point to the "walk of shame" taken by Republican members of Congress who refuse to hold President Donald Trump accountable for his behavior.
The ad features no narration and does not mention Crown Point. It simply shows the two walks and ends with audio of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. saying, "The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice," and the on-screen words "Vote For Courage."
According to the Lincoln Project, the 30 second ad emphasizes the willingness of everyday Americans to find the courage to stand up and fight for what's right, notwithstanding the chance of COVID-19 infection, mass unemployment and the threat of violence.
Meanwhile, the Lincoln Project notes, Republican senators with a platform and the full force of the U.S. Constitution behind them, prefer to scuttle away in shame from Trump than risk a mean tweet by the Republican president.
"These Republicans know that Trump is unfit for office. They know what he’s doing to this country is wrong. Yet they say nothing. Their continuing silence is disqualifying," said Reed Galen, Lincoln Project co-founder.
The Lincoln Project is a political action committee founded by Republicans and former Republicans who oppose reelecting Trump for a second, four-year term in this year's general election.
Its up-to-the-minute ads have received endless attention on television and social media for repeatedly picking at Trump vulnerabilities on race relations, COVID-19 response and national security, among other issues.
According to the Lincoln Project's mission statement: "Electing Democrats who support the Constitution over Republicans who do not is a worthy effort."
Trump has tweeted that the group's founders are "losers" and "Republicans in name only."
