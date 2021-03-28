WATCH NOW: New congressman focused on protecting, growing Northwest Indiana

WATCH NOW: U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan speaks during U.S. House impeachment debate

Mrvan then voted Jan. 13 with the House majority to impeach Trump for causing the insurrection. It was just the 17th vote Mrvan cast as a member of Congress and came just 10 days after his term began.

"I support the article of impeachment so that we can move forward to do the work that our constituents sent us here to do," Mrvan said. "Only by sending the unequivocal message that any insurrectionist act will not be tolerated in our nation will we be able to begin the healing process and move forward to immediately address the great health, economic and social challenges facing our nation.

"We must begin the work to promote a robust and rapid COVID-19 vaccination program, improve educational opportunities, advocate for our veterans and restrengthen our economy to the benefit of everyone," he added. "My vision for Northwest Indiana is one in which we address the immediate health and economic challenges to create a thriving economy where each person is afforded the opportunity to achieve their fullest potential."

Indeed, Mrvan has since had the opportunity to begin focusing on those issues and the task of representing Northwest Indiana at the Capitol.